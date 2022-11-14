Auburn University students in the ensemble Sonic Nation create new music and plan to release first album

Sonic Nation is a Commercial Music Ensemble that was established through Auburn University’s Department of Music in 2020. It’s directed by Professor Jilla Webb and Professor Patrick Bruce with the help of sound director Jason DeBlanc.

The ensemble performs all styles and genres of commercial music and is made up of 25 members. Sonic Nation performs at different events on campus and has been working on creating an album since the spring semester of 2020.

The album will consist of seven songs that were written and created by Auburn University students including “Hold On,” “Carried Away,” “Used to This,” “Shoulda Coulda Woulda,” “Coffee,” “Empathy” and “Up in Smoke.”

These songs will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and other streaming platforms. “Hold On” is out now and rest of the album will be available on Nov. 29.

Sonic Nation members

Cat Hall, 21, from Montgomery, is a senior at Auburn University double majoring in exercise science and commercial music. She’s one of the founding members of Sonic Nation and is the vocal director, a vocalist and production assistant for the ensemble.

Hall grew up playing softball, which is where she gained a passion for exercise science, but she always wanted to do something with music.

In the fall 2020 semester, the commercial music program was established and Hall decided to take a leap of faith and added it as her second major.

Since then, Hall had the opportunity to intern in Nashville during the summer with Creative Artist Agency in the music touring department. She is looking to enter the music industry when she graduates.

“Sonic Nation as a whole is really just trying to build that experience within the Auburn student population that they can really go out and focus on a life after college with building their artistry and also building the network that we need to go out into the music industry,” Hall said.

Nick Oakley, 23, from Georgia, transferred from LaGrange College and is now a senior majoring in composition and music technology at Auburn University.

Oakley’s passion for music began in middle school when he joined the marching band and theater. Soon he was drawn towards writing music and performing in small pop and jazz groups. He has been featured on albums by artists from LaGrange, Ga. and will soon be featured in albums by local Auburn artists.

Two years ago, Oakley became one of the first members to join Sonic Nation. While he is not an official member this semester because of other obligations, he is still involved with the group.

With Sonic Nation, Oakley played keys and guitar, was a vocalists and producer, and wrote songs. Currently, he’s been helping to create the record label.

Oakley said he joined the ensemble because it was something new and different within the music department.

“It’s really a new, unique sort of thing to come out of the Auburn music department,” he said. “The big thing here is the marching band and those sorts of endeavors of more traditional music – concert band, chamber choir – this is something that’s completely different and completely original.”

Ian Malinowski, 21, from Queens, N.Y., is a sophomore at Auburn majoring in commercial music with a focus in guitar studies.

Malinowski said he’s been playing guitar for most of his life, starting at the age of nine. He grew up in a musical family with a lot of musical influence around him, but he didn’t think about pursing a music degree or career until halfway through his freshman year.

Now, Malinowski is the musical director for Sonic Nation as well as a guitar player and vocalist for the ensemble.

The Experience

Malinowski said working on their album brought everyone together as a team and elevated each member’s performance.

“It gave us some insight into what recording an album would look like,” he said.

Sonic Nation promoted a campaign called Call for Songs, asking Auburn students to submit an original song for the ensemble to listen to and decide if it would be a good fit for the group to record and produce.

“Through that we learned a lot about copyright and all those different bylaws,” Malinowski said. “Just a lot of good experience for our future careers.”

Hall said the members played each song that was submitted and selected the ones that best suited Sonic Nation and allowed every member to have a part and be represented on the album.

“Each song really kind of shows the different members of Sonic Nation and there’s something for everyone,” Hall said. “So that’s why we came up with the name ‘The Experience’ because we really wanted our first album to be something that anybody could enjoy and there’ll be a song for everyone.”

For this album, Hall was involved in the vocal directing, production and was a vocalist in the song “Coffee,” written by Hunter Price.

Malinowski played guitar in two of the songs on the album and helped on the production, organization and creation side of recording the album.

Oakley wrote the rock song “Up in Smoke.”

“I just had a great time with that. I had never written a song like that before. I’m really glad that it got to come to life in an unexpected way,” he said. “I think one of the great strengths of Sonic Nation is the potential for variety. The group has a lot of talent that can do a lot of different things.”

The members of Sonic Nation are excited to put their voices out there, share their creativity with the world through this album and see their hard work pay off.

Hall said they aren’t stopping here. Sonic Nation is already beginning to work on their next album. Follow Sonic Nation on social media platforms at sonicnationau to stay updated.