Auburn University will see increase in tuition, housing and dining costs in fall 2024.

The board also approved resolutions to increase tuition and dining rates at AUM. All new rates will go into effect in the fall of 2024.

“Student tuition and fees are the primary sources of unrestricted revenue for support of University programs and operations,” the resolution stated. “State appropriations are generous but alone are not sufficient to maintain the standards of quality instruction and other activities long associated with Auburn University.”

Kelli Shomaker, AU’s chief financial officer, told the board the tuition will increase by 3%. All new rates will go into effect in the fall of 2024.

“Auburn’s long-term financial stability was impacted by the pandemic and now faces cost increases due to rising inflation and labor pressures associated with retaining exceptional faculty and staff,” Shomaker said.

This increase will impact current resident undergraduate students at Auburn University by approximately $345 per year and will impact nonresident undergraduate students by about $978 per year.

For Auburn University at Montgomery, the 3% tuition increase will impact resident undergraduate students by about $330 per year and will impact resident graduate students by about $252 per year.

“Inflation is affecting everyone,” Shomaker said. “Auburn University is not immune just as your households aren’t immune.”

Auburn’s rates remain consistent with regional averages, Shomaker said. She showed a diagram that compared Auburn’s tuition and fees to other universities.

The University of Virginia has the highest rate set at about $19,000, while University of Florida has the lowest rate at about $6,000. The median average is $11,343 and AU sits at $12,536, which is similar to The University of South Carolina. The University of Alabama’s rate is slightly less sitting at about $12,000.

Last year, Shomaker said tuition was also increased by 3% because of inflation, specifically relating to construction costs and labor costs.

“We want to continue to be able to retain and recruit the very best to Auburn University, so our students have an exceptional experience. Those funds will allow us to do that,” Shomaker said.

For full details about the 2024-25 revised tuition and fee charges, visit https://www.auburn.edu/administration/trustees/meetings/.

Auburn University is also increasing housing costs on the main campus for the 2024-2025 academic year to meet the demands for maintenance and renovations.

“AUH needs to increase reserves for deferred maintenance, increased debt retirement commitments, rising operational costs, anticipated renovations, programming, new construction, and other non-recurring expenditures,” the resolution stated.

To view the new housing rates for 2024-2025 in full, visit https://www.auburn.edu/administration/trustees/meetings/.

Shomaker said Cambridge Residence Hall wasn’t listed with the other campus residence halls, because it’s currently closed. She said at this time the university doesn’t know whether Cambridge Hall will be renovated, demolished or expanded.

Cambridge Hall was closed for the academic year on Aug. 1, because of water intrusion issues and moisture concerns. AUM will not be increasing housing rates in the fall.

The Board also reviewed the dining rates for the 2024-25 academic year. This item was for information only, not for a vote. Shomaker said it was included, so the board members could see the full picture of the cost for students living on campus and dining on campus.

At Auburn University there are three plans available – orange, blue and white.

Orange is for first-time, first-year students. This meal plan will increase from $1,470 to $1,500 per semester.

Blue is automatically assigned to sophomores and above who live on campus. This meal plan will increase from $989 to $1,010 per semester.

White is automatically assigned to sophomores and above who live off campus. This meal plan will not increase. It will remain $425 per semester.

For AUM, the commuter meal plan will increase from $100 to $200 per semester, and the resident meal plan will increase from $600 to $700 per semester.