Auburn University unveils NPHC Legacy Plaza, 'the first physical landmark for any Black student organization on Auburn’s campus'

On Friday afternoon, Auburn University dedicated the National Pan-Hellenic Council Legacy Plaza, which features an open space and monuments dedicated to the nine African American fraternities and sororities on the Auburn campus that make up the NPHC.

Often called the “Divine Nine,” the NPHC consists of five fraternities - Alpha Phi Alpha, Iota Phi Theta, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi and Phi Beta Sigma - and four sororities - Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Sigma Gamma Rho and Zeta Phi Beta.

Timothy Vines, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and a member of the Auburn University Board of Trustees, called the plaza “the first physical landmark for any black student organization on Auburn’s campus.” Vines helped financially support the plaza.

Vines was one of five speakers at the event. Around 200 people witnessed the unveiling of each of the nine monuments representing the NPHC chapters.

“Today, we affirm our commitment to the needed embrace of a culture of inclusivity that would serve to further unite our strong Auburn family,” Vines said. “We demonstrate our devotion to continuing the long term, deliberative work for advancing and promoting opportunity and equity.”

Vines also noted the significance of opening the Legacy Plaza this year. He said 2020 was the 50th anniversary of Black Greek life on the Auburn University campus.

“It heartens me greatly to think of the generations of students from all walks of life who will one day pass through this area and learn of the work of the Divine Nine and recognize the contribution of African American culture at Auburn,” Vines said.

Bobby Woodard, senior vice president for student affairs at Auburn, opened the event by noting the effort that went into creating the plaza. Even though the groundbreaking was held in November 2021, the plaza has been in the works for several years. Woodard was especially praiseworthy of Julius Hammond, the NPHC president from 2017-2018 and a 2019 Auburn graduate, who spearheaded the project.

“A lot of hard work went into this, but when he put his mind to it, he made it happen,” Woodard said of Hammond. “He made it happen and five years later, his dream, his fruition came true.”

“This is a special moment for all of us here,” Woodard said. “This is the physical manifestation of the respect our students have for each other, of the possibility of a promise they see in each other and the importance they place to make sure everyone feels they belong at Auburn University.”

Christopher Roberts, president of Auburn University agreed.

“Part of what makes this plaza so special is that the idea was brought forth by the students to honor fellow students,” Roberts said in his speech. “The NPHC Legacy Plaza will be an enduring example that Auburn supports an inclusive and diverse campus environment.”

Dontavious Hill, the current NPHC president, spoke as well.

“The culture and significance of our chapters is ingrained in the DNA of Auburn University,” Hill said of the Divine Nine. “It is fitting that the Legacy Plaza is here as a reminder of our impact.”

Madison Riggins, 2019 Auburn NPHC president and a financial benefactor to the project, was the last to speak before the monuments were unveiled.

“This plaza serves to carry out the Auburn Creed,” Riggins said. “This plaza serves to restore, retain and recruit the Auburn Family that is sometimes overlooked or forgotten. This plaza will be a gathering place for all as we continue to educate and build. And most importantly, this plaza is a monument to just how much we as both a campus and a family have grown.

"I challenge you to allow this plaza to be a catalyst for the change we wish to see on campus.”

In a statement to Opelika-Auburn News after the unveiling, Hammond said how thankful he was to see the project come to fruition.

“It’s a lot of hard work,” Hammond said, “a lot of people involved, a lot of students who supported us. I'm thankful for the opportunity and I'm thankful that it was able to be completed and to have a physical representation for minority students on campus.”