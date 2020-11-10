Auburn University's reported COVID-19 cases jump from eight to 24

Although the number of new COVID-19 cases on Auburn University’s campus remains relatively low, the number of new COVID-19 cases tripled that of the previous week.

The university said that 24 new virus cases were self-reported to the school during the week ending on Nov. 8, exactly three times as many as the week ending on Nov. 1. The school also reported a 0.48 percent positivity rate among those tested through its voluntary sentinel testing, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.

All 24 new cases were reported on Auburn’s main campus. There have been 1,444 reported COVID-19 cases since Aug. 17, according to Auburn University data.

The university said eight campus community members self-reported positive COVID-19 tests during the week ending on Nov. 1. It also reported a 0.49 percent positivity rate during the same timeframe among those tested through sentinel testing.

Auburn University tested 627 people through the sentinel testing program last week. A total of 4,338 Auburn students, faculty and staff have been tested through the program since it began.

Data provided Tuesday represents students, employees and contractors who self-reported positive test results to Auburn University and those who tested positive through the AU GuideSafe Sentinel testing, according to the school's COVID-19 data dashboard.

