Auburn University's "War Eagle Road" sign stolen

The sign introducing Auburn University’s musical road has been stolen.

A section of South Donahue Drive is dubbed “War Eagle Road,” as it uses strips of material on the surface of the road that, when in contact with car tires, create the first seven notes of the university’s fight song. At 35 mph, drivers experience the hum of “War Eagle! Fly down the field”as they head in to campus.

“I would love to see the sign reappear magically,” said Tim Arnold, a 1994 Auburn University engineering alumnus behind the project in October of 2019, in a phone interview. “A win would be for the people who stole is to feel caught and bring it back.”

Calling it “petty vandalism,” Arnold said he first noticed the sign’s disappearance earlier this week. He said its being stolen could be connected to a “right of passage” for college students.

Road Tunes Custom Musical Roads, the Auburn-based company behind the musical road, shared the news Wednesday afternoon across its social media channels.

