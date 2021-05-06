 Skip to main content
Auburn University's "War Eagle Road" sign stolen
A sign introducing the "War Eagle Road" has been reportedly stolen in the first week of May, according to Road Tunes Custom Musical Roads

The sign introducing Auburn University’s musical road has been stolen.

A section of South Donahue Drive is dubbed “War Eagle Road,” as it uses strips of material on the surface of the road that, when in contact with car tires, create the first seven notes of the university’s fight song. At 35 mph, drivers experience the hum of “War Eagle! Fly down the field”as they head in to campus.

“I would love to see the sign reappear magically,” said Tim Arnold, a 1994 Auburn University engineering alumnus behind the project in October of 2019, in a phone interview. “A win would be for the people who stole is to feel caught and bring it back.”

Calling it “petty vandalism,” Arnold said he first noticed the sign’s disappearance earlier this week. He said its being stolen could be connected to a “right of passage” for college students.

Road Tunes Custom Musical Roads, the Auburn-based company behind the musical road, shared the news Wednesday afternoon across its social media channels.

“ALERT: someone has stolen the #WarEagleRoad sign!!! Please help us get it back... spread the word to @AuburnTigers, @AuburnU, the whole #AuburnFamily and everyone who loves our #WarEagle #musicalroad,” Road Tunes wrote on Twitter.

Arnold said he does not consider the sign or the road his “piece of art,” instead calling it university property.

Two “War Eagle Road” signs stand near the 154-feet musical road. The identical sign following the road remained adhered to its post late Thursday morning.

The sign’s disappearance follows a stolen sign from WellRed, an Auburn independent bookstore, wine and coffee shop, on Friday, May 1.

