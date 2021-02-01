Auburn wanted a Mo’Bay Beignet Co., and now it's getting one

Morgan Whitehead had a hunch Mo’Bay Beignet Co. would make its way to Auburn, so she posted to Facebook on Feb. 1, 2020. She was right, a year later to the date.
“I sent the Timehop to the owner this morning,” the retail wholesale manager said in a phone interview Monday morning. “I just had a gut feeling. Look where we are now.”
Located at 155 N. College Street next to the Pita Pit, the soon-to-be breakfast sweet spot opening later this month specializes in the fresh, handmade, hand-rolled, hand-fried powdered sugar dough balls beignet enthusiasts know and love.
But what makes Mo’Bay Beignets stand out is the handmade buttercream and cinnamon on-the-side syrups to dunk, dip or pour in and over the delicate dessert. Maple bourbon, Grandma’s chocolate gravy and other seasonal syrups exist, too.
The traditional beignet and café au lait restaurant traces its roots to Mobile, Ala., the home of the largest annual Carnival celebration in the United States, when owner Jaclyn Robinson traded in her kitchen for the first brick-and-mortar site at 451 Dauphin Street in February 2020.
Auburn local and Mobile native Tripp Skipper approached Robinson in June with interest in seeing an Auburn location. Robinson knew she wanted to expand, but “never expected it to happen so quickly.”
“Mo’Bay Beignet Co. is about making communities sweeter, in more ways than one,” Robinson said. “Not only will you enjoy made from scratch, hot and fresh beignets, signature syrups, and an authentic cafe au lait, you’ll also feel the kindness and gratitude from my amazing staff.”
It’s no surprise the light, pillow-esque pastries took root in Mobile—the fried dough grew in stature two hours away in New Orleans when brought in by French Canadian colonists in the 18th century.
After a difficult year for business in 2020, Whitehead says Mo’Bay Beignet cannot wait to introduce itself to the people of Auburn.
“The fact that we survived in 2020 and are expanding our business is incredible,” Whitehead said. “We are here for it and we can’t wait.”
Robinson added, “I give credit to the Lord, He has directed every step of this journey.”
To keep up to date with Mo’Bay Beignet, follow their Instagram at @mobaybeignetcoauburn or Facebook page at Mo’Bay Beignet Co.