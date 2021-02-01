Auburn wanted a Mo’Bay Beignet Co., and now it's getting one

Morgan Whitehead had a hunch Mo’Bay Beignet Co. would make its way to Auburn, so she posted to Facebook on Feb. 1, 2020. She was right, a year later to the date.

“I sent the Timehop to the owner this morning,” the retail wholesale manager said in a phone interview Monday morning. “I just had a gut feeling. Look where we are now.”

Located at 155 N. College Street next to the Pita Pit, the soon-to-be breakfast sweet spot opening later this month specializes in the fresh, handmade, hand-rolled, hand-fried powdered sugar dough balls beignet enthusiasts know and love.

But what makes Mo’Bay Beignets stand out is the handmade buttercream and cinnamon on-the-side syrups to dunk, dip or pour in and over the delicate dessert. Maple bourbon, Grandma’s chocolate gravy and other seasonal syrups exist, too.

The traditional beignet and café au lait restaurant traces its roots to Mobile, Ala., the home of the largest annual Carnival celebration in the United States, when owner Jaclyn Robinson traded in her kitchen for the first brick-and-mortar site at 451 Dauphin Street in February 2020.