Auburn City Schools is finishing up the last of the preparations at the new Woodland Pines Elementary School before the school year starts on August 8.

Woodland Pines Elementary at 1565 West Farmville Road in Auburn will be the school system’s 10th elementary school. It will serve grades K-2 and will feed into Yarbrough Elementary, which will serve grades 3 through 5.

The other eight elementary campuses within ACS include Auburn Early Education Center, Ogletree, Cary Woods, Pick, Dean Road, Wrights Mill Road, Richland and Creekside.

The completed 72,000-square-foot building has the capacity to hold 600 students. ACS public relations coordinator Daniel Chesser said the school system is still finalizing registration, but ACS expects to have a little over 9,500 students system wide. Last year, ACS had about 9,417 total students.

The original plan was to open the new elementary school last fall for the 2022-2023 school year, but the construction process was hindered by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chesser said the pandemic impacted the construction field across the board because of labor shortages, material shortages and an increase in construction costs. With that, the opening date was delayed and pushed back by one year.

Tonya Nolen, the former assistant principal of Dean Road Elementary School, will be moving over to Woodland Pines as the principal of the school. She’s been in the education field for 27 years and spent about 14 of those years with ACS.

Nolen said she’s excited to welcome all the families to the new school and excited about building a community of learners.

“The teachers have started about two weeks ago,” she said. “They’re working in their room as hard as they can to get it ready and prepared for ‘Meet the Teacher’ on August 4 and to welcome kids in the building August 8 into their classroom to start learning,”

The school will have 18 homeroom teachers and about 50 total staff members. The building includes a music room, art room, library, multipurpose room, storm shelter and classrooms. The multipurpose room serves as a cafeteria, an indoor gymnasium and gathering space.

The layout of the building is a similar model to Creekside Elementary, which was the newest elementary school that opened in 2018.

Chesser said the name Woodland Pines was chosen for the school because of the geographical location and the plethora of trees surrounding the site. Nolen said they chose a pine tree for the schools logo and an owl for the mascot. The school’s colors will be blue, green and yellow.

The plan for the construction of Woodland Pines was approved in 2018 to accommodate the continuing growth of the City of Auburn. Nolen said she can already see the growth in the area because of the number of new students enrolling.

The City of Auburn is growing by about 6 people a day. Auburn’s Director of Public Affairs David Dorton said Auburn has grown from 53,380 people in 2010 to about 80,006 in 2022.

ACS superintendent Cristen Herring said when she first started working in the ACS school system in 1993 there were only three elementary schools. Since then, ACS has added seven elementary schools and has plans to build a second high school with a goal to complete it by 2027.

“We are excited to introduce our 10th elementary school to the Auburn Community,” Herring said. “We have every confidence in Tonya Nolen who has been working for more than a year to prepare for the opening of school.”

Herring said Nolen has been “instrumental” in the meetings about the completion of construction and “highly engaged” in the selection and preparation of faculty and staff.

Nolen said she looked for teachers and staff members who “truly love what they do and who pour they’re heart and soul into teaching children every single day.”

Kindergarten teacher Molly McGill is one of the teachers that meet these qualifications. McGill is an Auburn High School alumna who will be starting her first year of teaching in the fall.

“I grew up in Auburn City Schools, and I’m so excited to be able to work here and give back to the community that gave so much to me,” McGill said.

Thursday afternoon she was decorating her classroom in preparation for the start of school.

Ginger Key, another passionate teacher, will be transferring from Dean Road to Woodland Pines. She’s been a music teacher for about 15 years and has spent 10 of those at ACS.

“Seeing the building was very exciting, and the possibilities of opening a brand a new, bright, fresh school and inviting kids in, I think is exciting,” she said while smiling ear to ear.

Visit the Auburn City Schools website for more information about Woodland Pines Elementary School zoning and registration.