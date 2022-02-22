AuburnBank Center will open in downtown Auburn in June, with hotel to follow

AuburnBank reported Tuesday that its new headquarters, referred to as the AuburnBank Center, will open in the middle of June, with a portion of the land to be sold to a hotel development company.

The center, located at the intersection of Gay Street and East Magnolia Avenue in Auburn, was announced in July 2019, with development beginning later that year.

"Our new building ... (will allow) us to better serve our customers, the community and accommodate future growth," a press statement from AuburnBank released Tuesday read. "The 90,000-foot, four-story AuburnBank Center will offer 46,000 feet of professional office space and 5,000 feet of retail space for lease with ample parking."

