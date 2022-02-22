AuburnBank Center will open in downtown Auburn in June, with hotel to follow

AuburnBank reported Tuesday that its new headquarters, referred to as the AuburnBank Center, will open in the middle of June, with a portion of the land to be sold to a hotel development company.
The center, located at the intersection of Gay Street and East Magnolia Avenue in Auburn, was announced in July 2019, with development beginning later that year.
"Our new building ... (will allow) us to better serve our customers, the community and accommodate future growth," a press statement from AuburnBank released Tuesday read. "The 90,000-foot, four-story AuburnBank Center will offer 46,000 feet of professional office space and 5,000 feet of retail space for lease with ample parking."
North Carolina franchise Bitty and Beau's Coffee, a coffee shop chain that seeks to employ people with intellectual disabilities, was confirmed in October as the first business to lease the new building. Parking space includes the Burton Street Parking Garage, which opened in April 2021 behind the upcoming AuburnBank Center and features about 500 spaces.
The sale of land for the hotel was included in the initial announcement, but only more recently has AuburnBank reached a preliminary agreement with the hotel company.
"They plan to develop an upscale, nationally branded lifestyle hotel that will be adjacent to the AuburnBank Center, fronting Gay Street," the statement read. "We believe this development will be a great addition to our site and a unique opportunity for downtown Auburn."
AuburnBank said it is working with J.H. Berry and Gilbert of Birmingham for leasing opportunities for its new building.