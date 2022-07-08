AuburnBank opens new four-story headquarters in downtown Auburn

AuburnBank has opened its new four-story headquarters in downtown Auburn. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new location Friday morning.

Robert Dumas, president and CEO of AuburnBank, was on hand to show off the new AuburnBank Center to dozens gathered including local leaders.

“We are so excited and humbled and the building turned out beautifully, but it’s the people inside that make the bank one special organization,” Dumas told Opelika-Auburn News.

The four-story AuburnBank Center at the corner of Gay Street and East Magnolia Avenue covers 90,000 feet and will offer 46,000 feet of professional office space. In addition to the bank and mortgage office, it will also offer 5,000 feet of retail space for lease with parking.

“It’s a culmination of a lot of hard work, a lot of great people,” Dumas said. “A lot of good partners, including our team, directors, officers, staff, our customers, and our shareholders have entrusted us to embark on this plan and during a difficult environment with the pandemic.”

AuburnBank, which was founded in 1907, was the first bank to be chartered in Auburn. It is now also the only bank chartered in Auburn. The bank has continued to grow over the years and now has 9 locations spread across the area. It currently holds over $1 billion in assets.

“We have had some tremendous growth,” Dumas said. “We’re still independent. Yes, we are publicly traded, but one bank holding company.”

David Hedges, Chief Financial Officer at AuburnBank, was equally excited about the growth the company is seeing as well as the opening of its new banking center.

“Today really is just an opportunity to celebrate the work that's gone on over the past couple of years,” Hedges said. “But at the end of the day, this is really not about the bank as much as it is our employees and the community. We're just excited to let everyone see what we've got and really just continue what we've always done which is serve the community.”

The AuburnBank Center has already begun leasing out its retail space. One of the first businesses to lease in the building is Bitty and Beau’s Coffee, a coffee shop based out of N.C. which employs people with intellectual disabilities. Additionally, a portion of the land fronting Gay Street has also been sold for development of an upscale boutique hotel.