AuburNEXT community group gives youth a jumpstart in civic service

It’s been said that children are the future, a point Ayesha Ali understands well.
Ali is the founder and coordinator of AuburNEXT, a youth community service group.
“I formed AuburNEXT in August 2019, inspired by the laughter, joy and love shared by a group of children who would often get together at my home,” she said. “I wanted to spread this joy and positivity to the world, and the children can feel like they are an active part of a strong, diverse and inclusive community.”
The participants range from ages 5 to 16. Involvement isn’t membership-based, and participants can join in a project or event as their availability allows. There are currently 35 participants, with Ali adding that they always have room for more local youth to join their activities.
Volunteer and community groups like AuburNEXT have continued to assist their community as well as they can, even as COVID-19 has seemingly slowed down everything else.
“We are trying our best to be as creative as we can with our community service during this time,” Ali said. “There are activities we had planned. For example, we wanted to give out free masks downtown as a prize for people answering trivia questions to create dialogue. But the activity would have been too risky at that time.”
The group has been able to accomplish a lot of good work during the pandemic, including collecting over 100 pounds of food for the East Alabama Food Bank in March and writing letters for the residents of Arbor Springs Nursing Home in April.
In July, the volunteers visited the nursing home — remaining outside — to make chalk art for the residents.
“Due to the pandemic, many senior citizens feel disconnected and so we thought this would be a way to bring some joy to them,” Ali explained. “In my religion, even smiling toward someone is an act of charity, and so having the children do artwork and take joy in bringing smiles to others was special.”
The group has volunteered at the Lee County Humane Society, helping with the kittens and puppies. They also took part in the humane society’s poster contest promoting adoption, fostering and responsible pet ownership.
Ali believes the kids gain a sense of responsibility and feel empowered to make a change. Something that’s not easy to have, she said, but it brings a smile to people’s faces.
“A lot of the problems today are because of a lack of dialogue and connection, and the activities the children are participating in promotes dialogue,” Ali said. “I hope in the future they will look back on these experiences and, as a result, more actively participate in the community by being responsible citizens who are part of building a strong community through mutual love and respect.”
