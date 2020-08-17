AuburNEXT community group gives youth a jumpstart in civic service

It’s been said that children are the future, a point Ayesha Ali understands well.

Ali is the founder and coordinator of AuburNEXT, a youth community service group.

“I formed AuburNEXT in August 2019, inspired by the laughter, joy and love shared by a group of children who would often get together at my home,” she said. “I wanted to spread this joy and positivity to the world, and the children can feel like they are an active part of a strong, diverse and inclusive community.”

The participants range from ages 5 to 16. Involvement isn’t membership-based, and participants can join in a project or event as their availability allows. There are currently 35 participants, with Ali adding that they always have room for more local youth to join their activities.

Volunteer and community groups like AuburNEXT have continued to assist their community as well as they can, even as COVID-19 has seemingly slowed down everything else.

“We are trying our best to be as creative as we can with our community service during this time,” Ali said. “There are activities we had planned. For example, we wanted to give out free masks downtown as a prize for people answering trivia questions to create dialogue. But the activity would have been too risky at that time.”