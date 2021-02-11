Auburn's Chicken Salad Chick moving offices to Atlanta

Auburn-based Chicken Salad Chick is moving its corporate offices to Atlanta, according to company officials.

“Auburn will forever be the special place in which Chicken Salad Chick was created and its home for the past 13 years. It gives me great joy to know that the loving, welcoming culture that started in our southern, Auburn community has now spread to so many others, far and wide,” said company founder and franchisee Stacy Brown in a company press release. “Moving the headquarters to Atlanta will support the company in achieving long-term growth as we work toward making Chicken Salad Chick better for the future while still allowing our local restaurant teams to provide the same welcoming experience our guests have come to know and love.”

The announcement came as a surprise to Auburn city officials, who said the company didn’t tell them about the move or seek incentives to keep the headquarters there.

Chicken Salad Chick was founded in Auburn by Brown and her late husband Kevin Brown in 2008. She said the move would help the company with its rapid expansion in recent years, including over 80 of the franchises it has opened since 2019 – including its Tiger Town location. Overall, the company has 175 restaurants spread over 17 states, with more openings planned for this year.