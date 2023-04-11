The Auburn University chapter of Engineers Without Borders is hosting a cycling event on April 22 to support irrigation projects in Guatemala and Bolivia.

Titled Water Cycle, this charity bike ride and race will be held at Martin Dam on Lake Martin. The first race kicks off at 8 a.m.

“Alabama Power has been gracious enough to host us right there on the edge of the Lake Martin, which is a really, really fantastic location," said Christian Brodbeck, the director of Engineering Research Operations at Auburn College of Engineering. "It's also quite fitting for an EWB chapter that works a lot with water. I don’t think we could ask for a better location.”

This marks the second year EWB's Auburn chapter has held this Water Cycle event. It will feature a 15-mile ride, a 30-mile ride and a 60-mile ride. The 60-mile ride also features a race option with prizes for those who would like to compete. The routes begin and end at Martin Dam.

Brodbeck, who is a cycling enthusiast, started this initiative last year alongside the student chapter of EWB. The Auburn chapter focuses on aiding international development through engineering solutions, specifically for communities in the developing world that face water insecurity.

“It is a fully supported bike ride/race,” Brodbeck, 43, said. “It is definitely a beautiful course. It is rolling hills. We've selected some of the quietest roads we can find.”

Funds raised by the Water Cycle go directly to help with EWB’s student-led water engineering projects in Guatemala and Bolivia.

“I can pretty comfortably say that if we raise $20,000 this year, that $20,000 will go into buying PVC, concrete, valves, whatever is needed to make rebar and everything needed to make irrigation and water systems work,” Brodbeck said.

Justus Smith, EWB Auburn’s chapter president, led last year’s Guatemala build. Smith is a junior at Auburn and a biosystems engineering major.

Smith said the Guatemala project will deliver water from a mountain spring to Avelanzo, an area with a population of about 250 people. Smith, 20, said the community has outgrown the existing water system and currently works around severe water restrictions. EWB is building a new water system to accommodate the community’s growth.

“The hope with this project is that by putting in this infrastructure, putting in these pumps and these storage tanks, they can have continuous running water to meet their needs,” Smith said.

Ann Inskeep is also a junior majoring in biosystems engineering at Auburn. Inskeep is the vice president of internal affairs for EWB Auburn and was the team lead for the Bolivia project last year.

According to Inskeep, the Bolivia project is helping to provide gravity-fed irrigation to communities that face water shortages, specifically in a town called Pararia. EWB plans to begin the second phase of their water project this year.

“With this water that they get, they can help grow crops for multiple crop rotations per year,” Inskeep, 20, said. “We're taking this water, catching it in a big concrete catchment tank and filtrating it to get rid of all the sand and whatever may be in it. Then we're piping it down through all these different fields.”

Brodbeck said these projects are completely volunteer-driven. Students pay for the traveling and lead the projects.

“These students put in a ton of effort into organizing events, but they put in a ton of effort into making sure the projects in Guatemala and Bolivia are a success,” he said.

Brodbeck said they set a goal last year to raise $3,000 with the Water Cycle, but far exceeded it. EWB raised $22,000 for Guatemala and Bolivia with last year’s cycling event. They hope to surpass that amount this year.

“It blew our mind how successful we were,” Brodbeck said.

Smith was also positive about EWB’s work with both the Water Cycle and abroad.

“If you just take the chance on yourself and give yourself the opportunity to try new things and fail, I think that these opportunities are plentiful, especially in a place like Auburn University,” he said.

“Take risks, step out of your comfort zone," Inskeep said. "I never thought I'd be in this position if you told me this going into my freshman year. It's hard work, but it's very rewarding and it pays off.”

The Water Cycle is open to the public. Taqueria Durango will provide lunch. Musical guests include Jessie Osborne and Noah Darby. Games are planned as well. Anyone can register to participate.

Start times for the events are 8 a.m. for both the 60-mile route and 60-mile race; 9 a.m. for the 30-mile route; and 10 a.m. for the 15-mile route.

“We definitely push it as a family event,” Brodbeck said. “We hope families will come out and hang out with us and spend the day with us.”

To register for the Water Cycle, visit ewb.auburn.edu/cycling-event.