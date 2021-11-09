Auburn's Hardgrave selected as next University of Memphis president

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Memphis trustees previously said they favored Hardgrave out of three finalists for his commitments to diversity, background in research and interest in growing the University of Memphis' athletics.

However, Hardgrave is facing hesitancy from groups like the Shelby County (Tenn.) Black Caucus and the Memphis NAACP per WREG News Channel 3. The groups said they are pleased at the university's interests in increasing its research status but called attention to Auburn University's roughly 3% Black student population compared to the near 40% Hardgrave will lead at the University of Memphis.

Hardgrave grew up in Clarksville, Ark., and was the first member of his family to graduate both college and high school. He exits Auburn with an 11-year history with the university, serving as dean of the Raymond J. Harbert College of Business from 2010-2018 before becoming provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

As dean of the Harbert College of Business, Hardgrave secured a $40 million gift from business executive Raymond Harbert, a 1982 Auburn alum and the namesake of the college and an additional $15 million from Harbert’s wife, Kathryn, according to Auburn University. The college's newest building, Horton-Hardgrave Hall, bears his name as well as that of former dean George Horton.