Auburn's Jay Lamar recognized as one of Alabama's top female leaders

"The Draughon Center would not exist without her tireless efforts, and her record of accomplishment at Auburn University illustrates what a land-grant university can and should do through public outreach in the arts and humanities."

So what advice would Lamar give young females about being a leader?

“In some ways, it’s easier today than it has been, but I don’t think we’re really there,” she said. “In different realms, there are different challenges.”

“For me, it’s being genuine and true to yourself, trusting who you are and being confident of your own commitments that make it possible to address those challenges,” Lamar said.

She said nothing was greater than "the power of friendship" and the "mentorship of women by women."

“That is something that has been hugely important in my life," Lamar said. "I can give you a list of women who broke down barriers, cracked the glass ceiling, committed themselves to helping other women; sometimes it’s not political, necessarily, it’s just a human quality that makes those people very important role models, friends and supporters.”

She said she never thought she would stay in Auburn, but here she is.