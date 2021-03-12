Auburn's Jay Lamar recognized as one of Alabama's top female leaders

Jay Lamar of Auburn has been recognized as one of 2020’s Women Who Shape the State.
The 25 honorees of the sixth annual Women Who Shape the State, presented by Alabama Media Group, led the state in the arts, in boardrooms and in their communities. The Auburn resident, Auburn University alumna and long-time Auburn University administrator, says she feels as if she is standing on the shoulders of giants.
“I appreciate so much the effort to recognize women’s work and contributions — these are women who are scientists, they're writers, they're artists, they work in nonprofits, in corporate offices; it’s such a distinguished group,” Lamar said in a phone interview. “This is not my award, but it’s an award on behalf of a lot of people who did a lot of good work.”
Lamar is being recognized for her leadership as the executive director of the Alabama Bicentennial Commission, which organized and orchestrated events and activities celebrating the 200th anniversary of Alabama’s statehood.
“I think we think collaboration and cooperation are not characteristics that are all that common, but my experience with the bicentennial is that they are qualities in abundance around this state,” Lamar said. “So many people are willing to work together and make something happen. That was an inspiration, but also a lesson in the good and the heart of people.”
Lamar was appointed to the role in early 2014. Steve Murray, director of Alabama Department of Archives and History and member of the Alabama Bicentennial Commission, said that Lamar helped all Alabamians “feel that they were part of this special commemoration.”
“Having spent her career building connections with community organizations across Alabama," Murray said in a statement, "Jay was the ideal person for carrying out this core principle. It became one of the greatest successes of a bicentennial commemoration unlike any other, but it was not easy. It required continuous communications and more meetings and site visits than Jay could count, but in the end her team offered truly statewide opportunities.”
Lamar previously worked at Auburn University for almost 25 years, most recently as the director of Special Programs for the Associate Provost for Undergraduate Studies and managing editor of Auburn Speaks, an annual publication of the Office of the Vice President for Research.
Before moving to Special Programs, Lamar served as the director of the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanties, the outreach office of the Auburn University College of Liberal Arts. Raised in Auburn, she is also co-editor alongside Jeanie Thompson of "The Remembered Gate: Memoirs by Alabama Writers."
“You’d be hard-pressed to find a town in Alabama that has not benefited in some way from Jay’s commitment to public humanities and service," said Mark Wilson, director of the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts and Humanties. "Jay represents the best of Alabama leadership, reminding us that we are unique and important, but pushing us to realize a better future for everyone.
"The Draughon Center would not exist without her tireless efforts, and her record of accomplishment at Auburn University illustrates what a land-grant university can and should do through public outreach in the arts and humanities."
So what advice would Lamar give young females about being a leader?
“In some ways, it’s easier today than it has been, but I don’t think we’re really there,” she said. “In different realms, there are different challenges.”
“For me, it’s being genuine and true to yourself, trusting who you are and being confident of your own commitments that make it possible to address those challenges,” Lamar said.
She said nothing was greater than "the power of friendship" and the "mentorship of women by women."
“That is something that has been hugely important in my life," Lamar said. "I can give you a list of women who broke down barriers, cracked the glass ceiling, committed themselves to helping other women; sometimes it’s not political, necessarily, it’s just a human quality that makes those people very important role models, friends and supporters.”
She said she never thought she would stay in Auburn, but here she is.
“I like to say there’s a big magnet somewhere around here,” Lamar said. “Whether you want to or not, it’s going to draw you back when you leave and you see how special of a place it is, how important it is in your own life.”