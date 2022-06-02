Auburn's new inclusive playground is a hit with every kid

By 11 a.m. on opening day, the Town Creek Inclusive Playground in Auburn was packed with flushed-faced, sweaty children and excited parents.

This $3.9 million playground is a little different from most because the play structures can be used by children of every age, ability level and interest.

Every area of the 58,350-square-foot park is wheelchair accessible.

“It’s big enough with so many people that there’s plenty of places to still play,” said Kayla Leon, a local mom. “It doesn’t feel crowded.”

The playground includes 30 play sets, including spiderweb nets, zip lines and a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round for any child to use.

Other features include a musical sensory section equipped with large chimes and xylophones for kids to test out their artistic side, as well as a secluded nature play area for low-sensory children to enjoy.

“It’s good for my 9-year-old and my 3-year-old,” said Leon.

For scorching-hot days, there are two pavilions to hide from the sun and sprinklers for anyone to cool off.

The park is open from sunrise to sunset, and an official grand opening will be held at a later date.

Meanwhile, crews will be finishing up the playground and may cause some of the areas to be closed for a short period.

