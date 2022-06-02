 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
City of Auburn

Auburn's new inclusive playground is a hit with every kid

  • 0

By 11 a.m. on opening day, the Town Creek Inclusive Playground in Auburn was packed with flushed-faced, sweaty children and excited parents.

This $3.9 million playground is a little different from most because the play structures can be used by children of every age, ability level and interest.

Every area of the 58,350-square-foot park is wheelchair accessible.

“It’s big enough with so many people that there’s plenty of places to still play,” said Kayla Leon, a local mom. “It doesn’t feel crowded.”

The playground includes 30 play sets, including spiderweb nets, zip lines and a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round for any child to use.

Other features include a musical sensory section equipped with large chimes and xylophones for kids to test out their artistic side, as well as a secluded nature play area for low-sensory children to enjoy.

“It’s good for my 9-year-old and my 3-year-old,” said Leon.

People are also reading…

For scorching-hot days, there are two pavilions to hide from the sun and sprinklers for anyone to cool off.

The park is open from sunrise to sunset, and an official grand opening will be held at a later date.

Meanwhile, crews will be finishing up the playground and may cause some of the areas to be closed for a short period.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Historical hurricanes mark major milestones this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert