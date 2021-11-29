Auburn's new Public Safety app inspired by Opelika Police Department app

“We’ve been discussing this for over a year and a half now, and we finally got with some app developers and talked with them, starting on it around this summer,” Stewart said.

The app also has information indirectly related to public safety viewable like a weather radar and a map with latitude and longitude data.

Stewart said he hopes the app will bring attention to lesser-known initiatives Auburn’s police officers and firefighters can provide citizens like home checks while families are out of town that can be requested through the app.

“Most people don’t know if you’re out of town for an extensive period of time, you can sign up to have us check if your (home) lights are on, car’s on or if anyone should be there (at your house),” he said. “Through that program, we’ve found a lot of homes we thought may have been broken into.”

The department launched Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages in October to share internal news about the Public Safety, but Stewart said where the social media pages are focused on department events and safety notices, the app aims to be more of a guidebook and contact method for residents.