Auburn's new Public Safety app inspired by Opelika Police Department
top story

Auburn's new Public Safety app inspired by Opelika Police Department

Auburn Public Safety center

Auburn's Public Safety Department has launched an app that provides information and resources to broaden community assistance and outreach.

 TIM NAIL |

The Auburn Public Safety Department has launched an all-in-one smartphone application for city residents and Auburn University students to stay updated on police and fire incidents and learn about public safety guidelines and programs.

Named “Auburn Public Safety,” the app includes an extensive amount of information related to the Auburn Police Division, Auburn Fire Division and Auburn Emergency Management & Communications.

“We wanted to increase our communication with the public so that way we’re not just disseminating information,” said Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart. “It gives crime prevention tips as well as some of the other community resources available not just to our university, but also the public in general.”

Users can view CPR and fire safety guides, service programs like the Auburn Toy Drive and the S.T.Y.L.E. Program, fire and safety division staff directories and the city’s game day policies among other features. Auburn students can find locations of emergency call boxes on campus or connect with APD's AU Precinct. The app also provides ways to contact Opelika and Lee County authorities for those outside city limits.

Stewart said the app was published on smartphone app stores Saturday, noting the department was inspired by a similar app the Opelika Police Department launched in April.

“We’ve been discussing this for over a year and a half now, and we finally got with some app developers and talked with them, starting on it around this summer,” Stewart said.

The app also has information indirectly related to public safety viewable like a weather radar and a map with latitude and longitude data.

Stewart said he hopes the app will bring attention to lesser-known initiatives Auburn’s police officers and firefighters can provide citizens like home checks while families are out of town that can be requested through the app.

“Most people don’t know if you’re out of town for an extensive period of time, you can sign up to have us check if your (home) lights are on, car’s on or if anyone should be there (at your house),” he said. “Through that program, we’ve found a lot of homes we thought may have been broken into.”

The department launched Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages in October to share internal news about the Public Safety, but Stewart said where the social media pages are focused on department events and safety notices, the app aims to be more of a guidebook and contact method for residents.

Future resources that could come to the app include inmate searches, but Stewart said the Auburn Public Safety Department wants to build the app on citizen suggestions.

“This is Phase 1,” he said. “Phase 2 will be comprised of a lot of the feedback that we get from the app that we need to do or some things that they’d like for us to try to put on here.”

The Auburn Public Safety app is available for anyone to download on the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

