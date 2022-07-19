Auto parts supplier Seohan announces $13.5M expansion in Auburn

Seohan Auto USA is planning a $13.5 million expansion to its facility in Auburn Technology Park West. Along with the expansion, the company plans to hire an additional 12 employees over the next three years.

Seohan is a Tier 1 automotive parts supplier, meaning that it provides parts directly to automobile manufacturing companies. It makes front and rear axle assembly drive shafts for Kia and Hundai.

This new expansion will allow Seohan to begin manufacturing parts for hybrid and electric vehicles.

“It’s an exciting time to be in the automotive manufacturing business,” said Myon Hall, president of Seohan Auto USA, in a press release provided by the City of Auburn. “As our Korean clients increase their production of hybrid and electric vehicles here in the U.S., we’re e­xcited to participate in the electric vehicle market by expanding our capabilities to supply these manufacturers with the solutions they need.”

Seohan has two plants in Auburn, the company's first in the U.S. One opened in the Auburn Industrial park in 2008, and the other opened in Auburn Industrial Park West in 2014.

The company expanded again in 2019, investing $28.55 million into both plants. That expansion created an additional 20 jobs over a four-year period and increased the localization of machined parts for vehicles manufactured in east Alabama and west Georgia.

Seohan was founded in Korea in 1974 as The Korea Flange Company. They now seek to “contribute to human society through the advanced technologies increasing fuel efficiency and weight reduction on cars."

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders congratulated the company on Tuesday.

“Seohan has been a wonderful addition to Auburn’s industrial family and is evidence of the key work being done right here in our community to support innovation in the automotive sector,” Anders said. “We look forward to seeing Seohan’s continued success in the years to come.”