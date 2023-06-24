An auto supplier in Auburn awarded $5,000 to two self-defense programs meant to empower and protect women in Lee and Chamber counties.

Bongho Lee, director at Shinhwa Auto USA, presented Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones and Chambers County Sheriff Jeff Nelson with a check for $5,000 for the Rape Aggression Defense classes.

“This donation will make a huge impact for our RAD program, helping us to continue growing and improving the program to help more women in our area feel safe and empowered,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

Lee County is offering the women's-only self-defense course starting July 12. To register for the class, visit the Lee County Sheriff’s Office website. The course is open to any woman age 13 or older.

The RAD system teaches participants about awareness, prevention, risk reduction, risk avoidance and hands-on defense training. Lt. Jessica Daley, one of the instructors for the course, said the women will also learn safety tips for around their home, when they’re driving, when they’re traveling as well as scams to avoid.

During the physical aspect of the course, participants will learn different strikes and how to break different holds.

The free class will be held at the Meeting Center in downtown Opelika July 12, 13, 19 and 20 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This 12-hour course requires participants to attend all sessions to participate in the final simulation for safety reasons, the LCSO release said.

For more information about the course, email Daley at jdaley@leecountysheriff.org or Deputy Greg Sumner at gsumner@leecountysheriff.org.