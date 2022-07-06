 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Automotive supplier announces $2.65 million expansion and 19 new jobs for Auburn

Sodecia Safety and Mobility Auburn, Inc. will be launching a $2.65 million expansion of its facility in Auburn Techology Park West.

Sodecia Safety and Mobility Auburn, Inc. has announced a $2.65 million expansion to its facility in Auburn Technology Park West over the next two years. The company also expects to hire 19 new employees.

Sodecia is a Portuguese-based stamping company with facilities in several countries across the globe. It came to Auburn in 2016 after acquiring German stamping company Kemmerich.

According to an Auburn City press release, “The company is a first-tier supplier for area automotive original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The city of Auburn is a strategic automotive location with 13 OEMs within 325 miles, including BMW, Volkswagen, Volvo and Mercedes.’”

In a press release, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said, “Sodecia serves a critical role in the automotive manufacturing ecosystem here in east Alabama, and we’re proud that they chose to call Auburn home six years ago. We look forward to seeing their continued success during this season of growth.”

