Average number of new COVID-19 cases in Lee County climbs to over 80 per day

The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past two weeks continued to climb in Lee County over the weekend.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 334 new virus cases in Lee County from Thursday to Sunday, 144 of which were reported on Thursday. On Monday, the number of cases in Lee County since the start of the pandemic reached 5,539 confirmed cases and 3,833 probable cases. The combined total was 9,372 COVID-19 cases.

Lee County is now averaging about 85 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks. The county was averaging about 44 new cases per day at the beginning of December.

ADPH also reported 54 new virus cases in Chambers County, 22 in Macon County, 59 in Russell County and 71 in Tallapoosa County from Thursday to Sunday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:

Chambers County – 1,254 confirmed, 879 probable, 2,133 combined

Macon County – 764 confirmed, 139 probable, 903 combined

Russell County – 2,163 confirmed, 431 probable, 2,594 combined

Tallapoosa County – 1,550 confirmed, 638 probable, 2,188 combined