Average number of new COVID-19 cases in Lee County climbs to over 80 per day

The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past two weeks continued to climb in Lee County over the weekend.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 334 new virus cases in Lee County from Thursday to Sunday, 144 of which were reported on Thursday. On Monday, the number of cases in Lee County since the start of the pandemic reached 5,539 confirmed cases and 3,833 probable cases. The combined total was 9,372 COVID-19 cases.
Lee County is now averaging about 85 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks. The county was averaging about 44 new cases per day at the beginning of December.
ADPH also reported 54 new virus cases in Chambers County, 22 in Macon County, 59 in Russell County and 71 in Tallapoosa County from Thursday to Sunday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,254 confirmed, 879 probable, 2,133 combined
- Macon County – 764 confirmed, 139 probable, 903 combined
- Russell County – 2,163 confirmed, 431 probable, 2,594 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,550 confirmed, 638 probable, 2,188 combined
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 16
- Macon County — 8
- Russell County — 16
- Tallapoosa County — 18
ADPH reported 2,380 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Monday, 2,193 confirmed cases and 187 probable cases. There were 264,791 confirmed cases and 60,041 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama. The combined total was 324,832 cases on Monday, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.
As of Monday, there have been a total of 3,849 confirmed and 540 probable COVID-19 deaths in Alabama since the start of the pandemic, according to ADPH.
Of the 3,849 reported deaths in Alabama, 47 are from Chambers County, 54 from Lee County, 24 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 93 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 540 probable deaths, 13 are from Chambers County, 19 from Lee County, five from Macon County, two from Russell County and three from Tallapoosa County.
