Average number of new COVID-19 cases steadily declined throughout March in east Alabama

East Alabama counties continued to see their average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past two weeks decline.

The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past two weeks has been steadily declining throughout March, and east Alabama counties continued to see their averages decline on Tuesday.

The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days as of Tuesday:

Chambers County — 2

Lee County — 14

Macon County — 3

Russell County — 6

Tallapoosa County — 3

The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during a 14-day period on March 1:

Chambers County — 6

Lee County — 24

Macon County — 3

Russell County — 8

Tallapoosa County — 11

ADPH also reported two new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, five in Lee County, one in Macon County, two in Russell County and one in Tallapoosa County on Monday.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Tuesday: