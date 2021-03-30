Average number of new COVID-19 cases steadily declined throughout March in east Alabama

East Alabama counties continued to see their average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past two weeks decline.
The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past two weeks has been steadily declining throughout March, and east Alabama counties continued to see their averages decline on Tuesday.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days as of Tuesday:
- Chambers County — 2
- Lee County — 14
- Macon County — 3
- Russell County — 6
- Tallapoosa County — 3
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during a 14-day period on March 1:
- Chambers County — 6
- Lee County — 24
- Macon County — 3
- Russell County — 8
- Tallapoosa County — 11
ADPH also reported two new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, five in Lee County, one in Macon County, two in Russell County and one in Tallapoosa County on Monday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Tuesday:
- Chambers County – 1,732 confirmed, 1,755 probable, 3,487 combined
- Lee County – 8,603 confirmed, 6,794 probable, 15,397 combined
- Macon County – 1,213 confirmed, 323 probable, 1,536 combined
- Russell County – 3,216 confirmed, 1,004 probable, 4,220 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,736 confirmed, 1,110 probable, 3,846 combined
ADPH reported 361 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Tuesday, 284 confirmed cases and 77 probable cases. There were 401,190 confirmed cases and 113,790 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 514,980 cases on Tuesday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Tuesday, there have been 8,306 confirmed deaths and 2,221 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 8,306 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 75 are from Chambers County, 101 from Lee County, 37 from Macon County, 26 from Russell County and 127 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,221 probable deaths, 41 are from Chambers County, 65 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, 10 from Russell County and 17 from Tallapoosa County.