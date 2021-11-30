Avoid if possible: Roundabout construction alters traffic flow at intersection of Cox and Wire roads

The roundabout project located at the intersection of Cox Road and Wire Road in Auburn is now in Phase 2 of the traffic control plan.
Starting this week the City of Auburn implemented a new traffic pattern at the intersection to allow work to be done on the island portion of the roundabout.
According to a release from the City of Auburn, “drivers will be unable to turn onto Cox Road from Wire Road, and drivers on Cox Road will only be able to turn right onto Wire Road.” Drivers will not be able to turn left.
This will be in effect until Jan. 3.
“Over the last several years there’ve been a number of accidents at that intersection,” said Bryan Wood, engineering manager. “The alignment geometry of the intersection was just really tough and unsafe.”
Because of this, the City of Auburn started a study in 2018 to find a solution.
An engineering firm that specializes in intersections was hired and it was decided that a roundabout was the answer.
The designs were made, the budget was created and in July 2021 construction began.
Wood said that Phase 1 of the project, which was to widen the portions outside of the circle has been completed, and they are now working on Phase 2.
“Right now, we had to shift traffic on the north side of Wire Road, so we can actually build the roundabout portion, the big central island,” Wood said. “We’ll spend the next month building that island then we’ll be able to shift traffic into the actual roundabout.”
Once this phase is completed, the normal traffic route will open up operating like a roundabout.
“We’re hoping, depending on the weather over these winter months, that the roundabout would be nearly complete by the end of January or February,” Wood said. “We’re hoping to have at least 75% of all the concrete and all that done by the first of January, so it’ll just be touch up stuff to finish the project over the next month or so.”
Wood advises drivers to avoid the Cox and Wire Road intersection if possible and to use roads that go around the site including Beehive Road, I-85, Longleaf Drive and S. College St.
“The less traffic we can get in that area, the safer it is for everybody working and driving,” he said. “We also ask that drivers slow down and be patient with us.”