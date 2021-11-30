Avoid if possible: Roundabout construction alters traffic flow at intersection of Cox and Wire roads

The roundabout project located at the intersection of Cox Road and Wire Road in Auburn is now in Phase 2 of the traffic control plan.

Starting this week the City of Auburn implemented a new traffic pattern at the intersection to allow work to be done on the island portion of the roundabout.

According to a release from the City of Auburn, “drivers will be unable to turn onto Cox Road from Wire Road, and drivers on Cox Road will only be able to turn right onto Wire Road.” Drivers will not be able to turn left.

This will be in effect until Jan. 3.

“Over the last several years there’ve been a number of accidents at that intersection,” said Bryan Wood, engineering manager. “The alignment geometry of the intersection was just really tough and unsafe.”

Because of this, the City of Auburn started a study in 2018 to find a solution.

An engineering firm that specializes in intersections was hired and it was decided that a roundabout was the answer.

The designs were made, the budget was created and in July 2021 construction began.