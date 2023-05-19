Award-winning playwright Alicia Kester will showcase a staged reading of her new play at Auburn University on June 8.

The staged reading of “Water Spirits,” which is free and open to the public, will be held at 8 p.m. at the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art. It explores the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, the experience of people coming home to the devastation of the Lower Ninth Ward and the things that were lost when people were forcibly displace, according to a press release from the Auburn Area Community Theatre.

Andrea Holliday, AACT artistic director, said she’s excited to be able to present this play to the community and hopes to fill up the museum auditorium on June 8. She said it will be a great, thought-provoking experience.

“It is a new work that no one has ever seen before by an up-and-coming filmmaker, playwright, poet and activist. Alicia Kester is an amazing person…,” Holliday said. “This play has already won a couple of awards, even though it’s never been staged before.”

The museum and AACT are working together to provide this free opportunity for residents to listen to the play. It follows the character Denise as she returns to an ancestral home and tries to make it habitable again while dealing with loss and real-estate companies that push her to sell the house.

Kester is a playwright, poet, fiction writer, and filmmaker. She draws on both her Yoruba (Nigerian) and Louisiana Creole heritages as well as her queer, disabled, and first-generation identities “to address themes of migration, familial constructs, tribalism, environmentalism, the physical and/or racialized body and current events,” according to the AACT.

She often explores speculative genres — infusing magical realism, absurdism, or futurism within mundane or hyperrealist contexts in her writing.

“Water Spirits” was a semi-finalist for the Eugene O’Neill Playwright Conference and the Garry Marshall Theater New Works Festival.

Holliday said the play dives into what people went through after Hurricane Katrina and their feeling of being left behind.

Because the play is a candidate for more awards, Holliday said they couldn’t put on a full production. It would disqualify it from the competition. The actors will be seated reading the script and the stage descriptions.

The staged reading will be directed by Abdul-Khaliq Murtadha, the assistant professor of theater and dance at Auburn University.

Because the Jan Dempsy Community Arts Center is under renovation and will be for the next several months, the AACT doesn’t have a place to hold performances. So Holliday reached out to the museum to partner together by putting on the performance in the museum auditorium.

Holliday said it was a challenge to find something that would fit the museums exhibits. She read up on everything she could find about the exhibits currently on display. She was drawn to Kevin Brisco’s theme of roots and home as well as the story of Africans that were forcibly brought to America.

Brisco’s exhibit of 11 paintings, which are part of his “Blue Sky” Series, will be on display at the museum until Aug. 7. The museum website said Brisco “examines the dubious nature of belonging and home for African Americans,” in this series.

Holliday then asked for play submissions that focused the following keywords: homes, roots, migration, belonging and family.

She received about 300 play submissions, and she’s still getting them. She’s read almost all of them, but ‘Water Spirits’ was the closest to the what she thinks is at the heart of the Kevin Brisco exhibit.

“A lot of New Orleans had to flee their homes,” she said. “Just get up and make hard choices about what could they take with them and what they had to leave. Sometimes they had to make heartbreaking decisions as they fled.”

Holliday thinks that Kester’s play makes a parallel between the circumstances of Hurricane Katrina and historical circumstances were people were forced to relocate. She also thinks the play will match the exhibit quite well.

The day before the stage reading, there will be a Meet the Playwright Reception at the Opelika Bottling Plant Center located at 614 North Railroad Ave. in Opelika on June 7 at 6 p.m., which is also free to attend.

The reception will provide an opportunity to meet Kester, ask questions and discuss the writing process.