B. Turner's to replace another family-owned department store at Auburn Mall

One family-owned department store is replacing another in the Auburn Mall.

Griffin, Ga.-based department store B. Turner’s is setting up shop in Auburn, mere months after Greenville, Miss.-based department store Stein Mart closed its doors to the public in late 2020.

The Anderson family, the fourth generation to run B. Turner's, says they hope to open the Auburn storefront in early March.

“We are super excited to be entering the Opelika, Auburn area,” Cari Anderson, a member of the family owned business, said in a phone interview Monday. “We’ve driven around town and think it’s a beautiful city to build our business portfolio.”

The 1627 Opelika Road site will be the company’s first out-of-state store, as LaGrange, Griffin and Macon, Ga., are already home to storefronts for the over 80-year-old business.

B. Turner's strategy has remained the same since 1936 – sell quality clothing, accessories, shoes and more at reasonable prices.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our goods to the area,” Anderson said. “We can’t wait to open.”