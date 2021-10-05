Bachelor star Madison Prewett returns to Auburn for book signing Thursday

Auburn’s sweetheart and alumna Madison Prewett is returning to the Loveliest Village on the Plains.
Prewett will be signing copies of her new book Thursday at J&M Bookstore in downtown Auburn between 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The former star of The Bachelor is preparing for the Oct. 19 national release of her book: ‘Made for This Moment: Standing Firm with Strength, Grace, and Courage.’
“One of the greatest blessings of my life has been growing up an Auburn girl in the South,” Prewett said this week. “Auburn people just ‘get it’ — there’s something uniquely special about the Loveliest Village.”
Prewett said Auburn and its community have had a great impact on her — and she’s coming back to see the Auburn Family again.
“During my time at Auburn, I found who I was and what I was purposed to do,” said Prewett. “My heart is now to help others find the same. Auburn will always have a special place in my heart and will always be my family.”
Since her time on Season 24 of ABC’s The Bachelor, Prewett has used her growing platform to encourage and inspire others to stay true to themselves. One way she has done this is by working on her first book.
In June, Madison announced that she had been working on the book.
“I am so excited to finally be able to share this book and bring everyone alongside my journey,” Prewett said. “My hope is that through the words of ‘Made for This Moment,’ readers will be able to see my heart, hear my story, and be encouraged in their own lives to stand firm for what they believe in.”
Prewett’s book will offer an insight for readers to “break free from labels, respond to offense gracefully, and harness the power of discovering how to be the most authentic version of oneself.”
Prewett will hope to connect to readers while discussing her own experiences and topics of social media, dating, career and family situations. She also hopes to help answer some of life’s most challenging questions and discuss practical advice that Prewett herself put into practice during her season on The Bachelor.
“I know many long to know their worth, their purpose and seek courage to stand up for what they believe in,” said Prewett. “I pray that through reading my book, they see that they were made on purpose and for a purpose, they learn to love themselves, and learn how to fight for their identity, standing firm in their faith with strength, grace, and courage.”
Thursday’s book signing is scheduled for the same evening as Auburn basketball’s Tipoff at Toomer’s event. Prewett was a standout player at Lee-Scott Academy in town and attended Auburn where her father, Chad Prewett, is the director of operations for Auburn men’s basketball.
At Thursday’s signing, fans can purchase their copy of ‘Made for This Moment’ and have it signed by Prewett herself. The signing will come 12 days before the official release of her book on Oct. 19 everywhere books are sold.
“I’m deeply grateful to the Auburn Family for their support of "Made for This Moment,” said Prewett. “I hope that the impact of Auburn and the Auburn Family on who I am shines through.”