Bachelor star Madison Prewett returns to Auburn for book signing Thursday

“I am so excited to finally be able to share this book and bring everyone alongside my journey,” Prewett said. “My hope is that through the words of ‘Made for This Moment,’ readers will be able to see my heart, hear my story, and be encouraged in their own lives to stand firm for what they believe in.”

Prewett’s book will offer an insight for readers to “break free from labels, respond to offense gracefully, and harness the power of discovering how to be the most authentic version of oneself.”

Prewett will hope to connect to readers while discussing her own experiences and topics of social media, dating, career and family situations. She also hopes to help answer some of life’s most challenging questions and discuss practical advice that Prewett herself put into practice during her season on The Bachelor.

“I know many long to know their worth, their purpose and seek courage to stand up for what they believe in,” said Prewett. “I pray that through reading my book, they see that they were made on purpose and for a purpose, they learn to love themselves, and learn how to fight for their identity, standing firm in their faith with strength, grace, and courage.”