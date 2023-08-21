Auburn graduate Charity Lawson accepted a marriage proposal from Dotun Olubeko on Monday’s season finale of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.”

Lawson, 27, told Olubeko she wants a “forever future” with him. She’s certain the 31-year-old integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, New York, is her future husband.

“I see it so clear. I don’t have any doubts. I don’t question it, and I love you so much,” Lawson said.

The live audience cheered as Olubeko bent down on one knee. With shaky hands, he pulled out the ring box and asked Lawson to marry him. She answered, “a million times yes.”

Lawson, a child and family therapist, was named the lead of the reality television dating show in March after making it to the final four of “The Bachelor” with Zach Shallcross. As the new lead, Lawson began Season 20 of the dating show on a search to find her husband in a pool of 25 men.

On the episode that aired before the season finale, Lawson of Columbus, Georgia, narrowed down the 25 men to Olubeko and Joey Graziadei. In a surprise twist, contestant Aaron Bryant returned to the show. The 29-year-old software salesman from San Diego hoped that Lawson would change her mind about sending him home.

Lawson let Bryant stay but decided to send him home at the rose ceremony that took place at the beginning of the episode. That left Olubeko and Graziadei as the final candidates.

“They’re like two of the best guys ever,” Lawson said after the rose ceremony. “I am so happy. I’m so blessed. I really am. Now, I have two incredible people I have to figure out a forever with.”

Olubeko, 30, comes from a Nigerian-American family. He moved to the United States when he was a child.

On the show, Lawson took Olubeko on two one-on-one dates.

On their first date, Lawson surprised him with bungee jumping. For their second date, they ran the Crescent City Classic race in New Orleans. Later, Lawson met Olubeko’s family and went on the Fantasy Suite date with him in Fiji.

Graziadei is a 27-year-old pro tennis player in Lawai, Hawaii. According to the ABC website, he moved to Hawaii to live his passion of teaching his favorite sport.

On the show, Lawson and Graziadei went on a one-on-one date in New Orleans. They enjoyed a horse carriage ride, Louisiana cuisine, live music, a tarot card reading and more. On one of the group dates, Lawson and Graziadei broke the Bachelor nation record for the longest kiss. After meeting Graziadei’s family, they experienced a Fantasy Suite date in Fiji.

Lawson said in the final episode that she was falling in love with both of them.

After the rose ceremony unfolded at the beginning of the episode, Graziadei met Charity’s family. Graziadei told Lawson’s mother that Lawson makes him feel like he can be the best version of himself. Lawson’s sister said she could see Graziadei as her brother-in-law. She said he made Lawson glow.

Next, it was Olubeko’s turn to meet Lawson’s family. After being asked when he felt a connection with Lawson, Olubeko told her mother it came in stages.

“She just checks all the boxes of what I’ve imagined my partner to be like,” Olubeko said. “So, I told her this week that I’m totally in love with her, but I had known it for the past few weeks.”

After introducing the two men to her family, Lawson asked her mother which man she preferred. The family said either of the men would be a good choice, and they would support her either way.

Lawson told her family she was scared about the possibility of making the wrong choice, but her family told her she would have to make the decision on her own. Lawson said she was frustrated they didn’t give her a clear answer. She was told between Olubeko and Graziadei.

Ultimately, she said she found a deeper love with Olubeko. After sending Graziadei home, Olubeko proposed to Lawson at the end of the episode.

When talking with “Bachelorette” host Jesse Palmer after the episode, Olubeko said they don’t have a date set for the wedding yet. They’re planning to take it slow and spend more time together.

Palmer also let Olubeko give Lawson the news that she will be a guest on Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars,” which is expected to premiere in the fall.

Next, Palmer announced that Graziadei will lead Season 28 of “The Bachelor.”