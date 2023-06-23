Two Auburn University graduates will be featured on Season 20 of "The Bachelorette," which premieres on Monday.

The reality television dating show will air on ABC Monday at 8 p.m. You can also watch the series on the Hulu streaming service. Episodes will air on ABC every Monday from June 26 to Aug. 21. After that, it’ll be on every Tuesday from Aug. 22 to Sept. 5.

The lead of the show, AU graduate Charity Lawson, was announced as the season’s bachelorette in March after being a contestant on the latest season of "The Bachelor" with Zach Shallcross. She was sent home after making it to the final four.

Another AU graduate, Kaleb Kim, was named as one of the 25 men that will be competing for Lawson’s heart this season.

Find out more about Lawson’s and Kim’s personalities as they share fun facts about themselves below:

Charity Lawson

Age: 27

Hometown: Columbus, Georgia

Schooling: Lawson graduated from Auburn University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation and disability, and in 2022 she earned her Master of Education in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

Occupation: Child and family therapist

Favorite movie: Lawson said her all-time favorite movie is “The Notebook.”

Where do you dream of living?: Lawson said she wants to move to Disneyworld one day.

Fun fact: Lawson said she throws a mean ax.

What are you searching for in a partner?: Lawson told ABC that she’s searching for someone who is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is. She’s also looking for someone who loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate.

On The Bachelorette ABC Instagram page, Lawson played a this-or-that game. Her answers are as follows:

Lawson prefers someone who is shy and sweet over a party animal.

She prefers a quiet conversation to constant action.

She prefers things that are spontaneous to things that are planned.

She’d choose dinning in as opposed to takeout.

She said she’s a night owl not a morning person.

Kaleb Kim

Age: 26

Hometown: Norcross, Georgia

Schooling: Kim graduated from Auburn University after playing on the football team as an offensive lineman from 2015 to 2019. He was a regular starter on the team and logged 17 career starts.

Occupation: Construction salesman

Dream job: Kim said he would love to coach high school football.

Dream vacation: Kim hopes to visit South Korea and learn more about his heritage.

Fun fact: Kim said he’s personally offended by mayonnaise.

Hobby: Kim is a blue belt in jujitsu.

What qualities do you want to bring to a relationship: ABC describes Kim as a loyal, caring and consistent partner who will go the extra mile to appreciate his partner’s passions.