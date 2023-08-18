It’s the weekend, and the Opelika-Auburn region has plenty events you can enjoy.

You can enjoy food, drinks and activities at the Back 2 School Bash at the Airport Plaza in Auburn on Saturday, or maybe you would like to attend the Back-to-School Supply Drive on Sunday in Opelika.

If you’re in the mood for live music, you can have fun at the Spicer’s Music Fall Kickoff event on Saturday in Auburn.

Interested in more events? Here is a full list of events happening this weekend in Opelika and Auburn:

Saturday

Back 2 School Bash: The Cornerstone Family Chiropractic is hosting its annual Back 2 School Bash on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Airport Plaza in Auburn. The event is free and will include kid-friendly activities, local vendors, raffle prizes, inflatables and more. Contact Rachel Lamberth at 334-246-2252 for more information.

Walk Like MADD: Walk Like MADD is a fundraising event to help raise awareness and funds to end drunk driving and fight drugged driving. The event will be on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Auburn Public Safety Department. For more information, email Jill Arrington at jill.arrington@madd.org.

Spicer’s Music Fall Kickoff: The Spicer’s Music Fall Kickoff event will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2140 E. University Drive in Auburn. There will be discounts, giveaways, food trucks and live music. Visit our events page for more information.

Burgers for Bubba: The "Burgers for Bubba" event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Municipal Park in Opelika. The event is to honor Opelika firefighter Zachary “Bubba” Sorenson, who died in a July wreck. The event will have burgers, face painting, lemonade and other fun games and activities. It will cost $5 to receive a burger, chips and a drink, $2 for the train rides and face painting and $1 for the other activities. All proceeds will be donated to The United Way of Lee County in Sorenson’s name. Contact Leigh Krehling at 334-705-5136 for more information.

Sunday

Rising Gardens Community Market: This family-friendly community market will be on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Auburn Montessori School. The event is free and will include local vendors, live music, environmental education activities and a community drum circle. Visit Rising Gardens Community Market (aotourism.com) for more information.

Back-To-School Supply Drive: The Back-to-School Supply Drive will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at 2417 Frederick Road, Unit 1 in Opelika. This free event will have live music, free food, free backpacks with school supplies and more. Visit What’s Happening in Auburn and Opelika Facebook group to view the flyer.