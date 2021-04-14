 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Backlogged COVID-19 cases hit Alabama stats; Lee and neighbors steady
0 comments
top story

Backlogged COVID-19 cases hit Alabama stats; Lee and neighbors steady

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
EAMC Vaccine clinic

A nurse prepares to give the COVID-19 vaccine at East Alabama Medical Center's Community Vaccine Clinic located at the former Tuesday Morning building on Opelika Road in Auburn.

 Sara Palczewski/

Tuesday’s apparent jump in state COVID-19 cases was actually the result of a reporting backlog that reaches back to last fall.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced that the higher-than-usual numbers came from two facilities that had a backlog of 1,150 tests extending back to Oct. 22, 2020.

“These will be classified as 96 confirmed cases and 1,054 probable cases reported on [April 13, 2020] even though the tests were performed during October 22, 2020 to April 7, 2021,” the department reported on its COVID-19 dashboard site. All but 12 of the cases came from Mobile County.

CNN's John Avlon puts into perspective the likelihood of suffering from rare blood clots that have been reported in only six of the 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine recipients in the US.

ADPH reported a more representative increase of 277 cases statewide Wednesday, keeping in line with the recent trend line for new infections.

Lee County reported 11 new cases. Macon County had two new cases, Russell County had three new cases, Chambers County reported four new cases and Tallapoosa reported four new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 520,780 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday afternoon:

Chambers County – 1,741 confirmed, 1,766 probable, 3,507 combined

Lee County – 8,694 confirmed, 6,858 probable, 15,552 combined

Macon County – 1,222 confirmed, 328 probable, 1,550 combined

Russell County – 3,229 confirmed, 1,064 probable, 4,293 combined

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tallapoosa County – 2,772 confirmed, 1,130 probable, 3,898 combined

New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:

Chambers County — 20, 0

Lee County — 156, 0

Macon County — 17, 0

Russell County — 49, 1

Tallapoosa County — 58, 0

As of Wednesday, there have been 10,728 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of those deaths in Alabama, 122 are from Chambers County, 165 from Lee County, 48 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 146 from Tallapoosa County.

Vaccine time slots available

All citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. Appointment times are available for the Community Vaccine Clinic at 1716 Opelika Road in Auburn, across from the Auburn Mall.

To register, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.

Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Origin conducts test launch in Texas

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert