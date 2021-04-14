Backlogged COVID-19 cases hit Alabama stats; Lee and neighbors steady

Tuesday’s apparent jump in state COVID-19 cases was actually the result of a reporting backlog that reaches back to last fall.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced that the higher-than-usual numbers came from two facilities that had a backlog of 1,150 tests extending back to Oct. 22, 2020.

“These will be classified as 96 confirmed cases and 1,054 probable cases reported on [April 13, 2020] even though the tests were performed during October 22, 2020 to April 7, 2021,” the department reported on its COVID-19 dashboard site. All but 12 of the cases came from Mobile County.

ADPH reported a more representative increase of 277 cases statewide Wednesday, keeping in line with the recent trend line for new infections.

Lee County reported 11 new cases. Macon County had two new cases, Russell County had three new cases, Chambers County reported four new cases and Tallapoosa reported four new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 520,780 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday afternoon: