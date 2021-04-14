Backlogged COVID-19 cases hit Alabama stats; Lee and neighbors steady

Tuesday’s apparent jump in state COVID-19 cases was actually the result of a reporting backlog that reaches back to last fall.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced that the higher-than-usual numbers came from two facilities that had a backlog of 1,150 tests extending back to Oct. 22, 2020.
“These will be classified as 96 confirmed cases and 1,054 probable cases reported on [April 13, 2020] even though the tests were performed during October 22, 2020 to April 7, 2021,” the department reported on its COVID-19 dashboard site. All but 12 of the cases came from Mobile County.
ADPH reported a more representative increase of 277 cases statewide Wednesday, keeping in line with the recent trend line for new infections.
Lee County reported 11 new cases. Macon County had two new cases, Russell County had three new cases, Chambers County reported four new cases and Tallapoosa reported four new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 520,780 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday afternoon:
Chambers County – 1,741 confirmed, 1,766 probable, 3,507 combined
Lee County – 8,694 confirmed, 6,858 probable, 15,552 combined
Macon County – 1,222 confirmed, 328 probable, 1,550 combined
Russell County – 3,229 confirmed, 1,064 probable, 4,293 combined
Tallapoosa County – 2,772 confirmed, 1,130 probable, 3,898 combined
New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:
Chambers County — 20, 0
Lee County — 156, 0
Macon County — 17, 0
Russell County — 49, 1
Tallapoosa County — 58, 0
As of Wednesday, there have been 10,728 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of those deaths in Alabama, 122 are from Chambers County, 165 from Lee County, 48 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 146 from Tallapoosa County.
Vaccine time slots available
All citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. Appointment times are available for the Community Vaccine Clinic at 1716 Opelika Road in Auburn, across from the Auburn Mall.
To register, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.
Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.