'Backyard' missions: Auburn-based Mercy Medical bringing free health assessments to Lee County residents

Healthcare workers with the Mercy Medical Clinic in Auburn and students with the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) will provide free health assessments to the public in historic downtown Loachapoka Friday.

Dell Crosby, the founder of Mercy Medical Ministry, said he’s long wanted the organization, which ministers to people across the globe, to hold an event right here in his own backyard.

“We’ve been wanting to do this for 21 years, and we’ve been in existence for 21 years,” Crosby said.

The assessments will last anywhere from 15 minutes to about half an hour and include extensive questionnaires on a patient’s health history and the health history of their family, as well as checking vital signs and blood tests to identify the presence or likelihood of diseases such as colon cancer, diabetes, heart disease, breast cancer and more.

“Within 15 minutes, we’ll have a really good picture of where they are with their health, and we’ll advise them in ways they can minimize the risk that they have developed,” Crosby said. “It could change their life, even though it’s a 20-30 minute affair, and it’s free.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}