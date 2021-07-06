'Backyard' missions: Auburn-based Mercy Medical bringing free health assessments to Lee County residents

Healthcare workers with the Mercy Medical Clinic in Auburn and students with the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) will provide free health assessments to the public in historic downtown Loachapoka Friday.
Dell Crosby, the founder of Mercy Medical Ministry, said he’s long wanted the organization, which ministers to people across the globe, to hold an event right here in his own backyard.
“We’ve been wanting to do this for 21 years, and we’ve been in existence for 21 years,” Crosby said.
The assessments will last anywhere from 15 minutes to about half an hour and include extensive questionnaires on a patient’s health history and the health history of their family, as well as checking vital signs and blood tests to identify the presence or likelihood of diseases such as colon cancer, diabetes, heart disease, breast cancer and more.
“Within 15 minutes, we’ll have a really good picture of where they are with their health, and we’ll advise them in ways they can minimize the risk that they have developed,” Crosby said. “It could change their life, even though it’s a 20-30 minute affair, and it’s free.”
Along with medical advice from professionals from Mercy Medical as well as over a dozen students from VCOM, the Christian healthcare organization will provide spiritual guidance if patients wish it.
“We won’t just be there to encourage their physical and health needs, but we want to encourage them emotionally and spiritually,” Crosby said.
Crosby, an emergency medical doctor with the East Alabama Medical Center, said he came up with the idea to provide free medical care and knowledge to locals after providing it to countries across the globe and realizing that there was still a need for it back home.
“There are medical needs all over the world, and it’s great to go elsewhere and God calls people to go elsewhere, but if we’re not called elsewhere, you don’t have to get a special calling to minister to people in your backyard,” Crosby said. “I would say Lee County is one of the most blessed communities in Alabama, but a huge percentage of Lee County doesn’t realize we’ve got about 40,000 people that are living at poverty level or below. … That’s a huge community in desperate need.”
The healthcare event will take place behind Sparky’s Fireworks Barn at 6389 Stage Road in Loachapoka from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, and Crosby said he hoped the event would become a quarterly event.