Barberitos announces second location in Auburn, with plans for a third

More burrito bowls and quesadillas are making their way to downtown Auburn.
Barberitos is opening its second Auburn location, and the grand opening is estimated to happen between January and February of next year.
The new cantina will be inside The Standard at 234 N. Gay Street.
Back in February of 2019, the original Auburn Barberitos opened at 1619 Opelika Road.
Auburn Barberitos owner Mark Weeks is excited for this expansion.
“We want to enjoy the spring semester with the university prior to summer break. Then, we can hit the ground running next fall,” Weeks said.
Barberitos is known as a fast casual restaurant where customers can build their own burritos and tacos—similar to Chipotle and Moe’s Southwest Grill. It also offers catering options for parties and get togethers.
Currently, the restaurant is looking to hire around 20 to 25 workers. The positions range from hourly workers to store managers. People can apply on barberitos.com/join-the-team.
“I love serving people; I’m a servant at heart,” Weeks said. “It’s like every single day I’m inviting 200 people over to my house.”
Right now, Weeks and his team are in the blueprint phases of construction, but they already planned out an Auburn-styled Barberitos mural that will be on one of the walls.
He explained this custom mural will represent the city of Auburn and include aspects like an eagle flying. In the background, you’ll also see Jordan-Hare Stadium.
One of Week’s favorite memories of this adventure is getting his family involved.
“My kids, even though they are 9 to 13 years old, had a hand in helping us get things going,” he said. “I’m really just trying to create great memories and a legacy for our family and the community.”
Weeks explained this is not the last step in his overall goals.
“This will not be our last location. I’m looking to expand to downtown Opelika around the summer of 2022. This will round out our three stores that I had planned to do in this market three and a half years ago,” Weeks said.
With big plans ahead, Weeks is excited for this next step in the big picture to happen.
“I’m absolutely excited to continue to serve our community here. The whole reason why we do this to serve the Auburn-Opelika community,” Weeks said.