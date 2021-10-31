Barberitos announces second location in Auburn, with plans for a third

More burrito bowls and quesadillas are making their way to downtown Auburn.

Barberitos is opening its second Auburn location, and the grand opening is estimated to happen between January and February of next year.

The new cantina will be inside The Standard at 234 N. Gay Street.

Back in February of 2019, the original Auburn Barberitos opened at 1619 Opelika Road.

Auburn Barberitos owner Mark Weeks is excited for this expansion.

“We want to enjoy the spring semester with the university prior to summer break. Then, we can hit the ground running next fall,” Weeks said.

Barberitos is known as a fast casual restaurant where customers can build their own burritos and tacos—similar to Chipotle and Moe’s Southwest Grill. It also offers catering options for parties and get togethers.

Currently, the restaurant is looking to hire around 20 to 25 workers. The positions range from hourly workers to store managers. People can apply on barberitos.com/join-the-team.

“I love serving people; I’m a servant at heart,” Weeks said. “It’s like every single day I’m inviting 200 people over to my house.”