After more than a year of anticipation, Barberitos second location has opened on 234 N. Gay Street, inside The Standard.

The restaurant’s announcement in October 2021 created excitement amongst Auburn University students for a closer location to campus, but the location sat dormant for months after the Barberitos sign was hung.

“There were definitely some issues that we had to overcome with putting a restaurant in a residential space. There are more pieces that you have to complete from a safety standpoint when you have people living above a restaurant,” said Mark Weeks, Auburn Barberitos owner.

Weeks felt a need to expand closer to AU’s campus to allow students who weren’t able to make it out to the first location, to have an opportunity to try the southwestern-styled restaurant.

Leading up to the Feb. 2 opening, Weeks said he received nothing but positive feedback from people walking by.

“We’re getting a lot of fist-bumps and students saying, ‘Oh we can’t wait for you to open.’ So it was a very big build-up,” said Weeks.

The other Barberitos is located on Opelika Road near the Auburn Mall.

Barberitos is known for selling locally sourced ingredients for their cantina menu. Weeks said their fresh ingredients are what sets them apart from competitors.

“I’m excited to serve the local community. I just take great pride in what we do,” said Weeks.

Customers can find one-hour free parking underneath The Standard. Barberitos is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Weeks has plans to open other businesses and hints at a Mediterranean and salad restaurant.

“I’m looking forward to bringing some other fresh, healthy options, as well in Auburn and the surrounding areas.”