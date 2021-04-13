Beauregard terrorized by late-night sirens, music and amplified farm animals; commission seeks noise ordinance to stop it

A neighborhood near the Russell County line in Lee County has been experiencing the sounds of air raid sirens, a pack of coyotes, cows, horses and music on high volume at late hours in the night since December, and the Lee County Commission plans to address the possibility of implementing a noise ordinance as a result.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said his office has received over 13 complaints from neighbors in Beauregard about the noises being played between midnight and 6 a.m. since December 2020.

“Noises are emanating from a property down there including animal noises, it includes music, it includes what sounds like air raid warning sirens, and we’ve received several complaints over the last few months in particular,” Jones said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Despite the complaints being taken, Jones said his office was limited in what it could do to stop the neighbor from making the loud noises late at night because of the lack of noise ordinance in the county.

“We are limited in what we can do based upon current laws that can apply to the situation,” Jones said. “It’s more of a nuisance, and outside of incorporated areas we don’t have any ordinances that apply to excessive noise.”