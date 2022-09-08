Because 7th and 8th graders need their own space: Lee-Scott breaks ground on middle school building

Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn celebrated the groundbreaking of a new middle school building on Thursday, which will provide seventh and eighth graders with their own space.

The new facility will be located on the school's campus between the activity building and the upper school.

With enrollment numbers increasing, the new facility will allow the school to keep class sizes small, allow teachers to have their own individual classroom and give middle school students their own building.

Students in grades 7-12 are currently taking their classes in the upper school building.

The school has about 760 total students, with about 60 in each grade level and about 20 in each class.

Stan Cox, head of school, said the new building will allow the school to spread out.

“At that middle age, they’re trying to find themselves, so they’re too old for elementary and not quite old enough for the high school experience,” said Cox, who's been at Lee-Scott for seven years after serving public schools in Montgomery, Opelika and Lee County. “This way, we can give them a space so they can be themselves and they can grow and develop at an appropriate level.”

Donna Lloyd, principal of the upper school, said Lee-Scott isn’t necessarily looking to increase enrollment.

“Having this new building will allow us to take our younger students and create what they really need," Lloyd said. "This will help them to transition from an elementary environment to secondary. A lot of teachers do share rooms and so it’s going to be important for them to be able to have a space that is their own too.”

After more than 20 years in public education, Lloyd has worked at Lee-Scott for the last seven years and is going on her fourth year as upper school principal.

“I’ve had a lot of experience teaching in public schools, and I find that Lee-Scott Academy is a place where teachers can just teach,” said Lloyd, whose grandson is a junior at Lee-Scott.

The new 11,000-square-foot building, slated to open for the 2023-24 school year, will include seven classrooms, a secure shelter, two additional student bathrooms, a student services center and a learning center. The estimated cost is about $3 million.

Lee-Scott will be paying in cash for the construction project and will remain debt-free because of the support from the community and funds raised through the school’s capital campaign, Cox said.

In 2014, he said, the school expanded classroom space in the lower and upper school, added some athletic space and was able to pay off the mortgage within five years.

About a year and a half ago, Lee-School started raising funds for the middle school building.

“Everyone just came together and gave what they could,” Cox said of families, alumni, staff and community members.

“Our families are the ones that are responsible for making this possible,” Lloyd said. “Now we are able to build a building with the funds already in hand, and we’ve actually exceeded our goal.”

Hayley and Jeff Welsh, of Opelika, are campaign co-chairs and Lee-Scott parents. They have two children who have already graduated from the school and a sixth-grader who will be in one of the first classes to use the new building.

“Middle school years are not the easiest for anybody, but having that set-aside space where they can be nurtured and learn is very important,” Hayley said.

The Welshes said they chose to send their kids to Lee-Scott because of the Biblical principles it was founded on, as well as the small class sizes and and extracurricular activities.

“One thing about Lee-Scott is everybody tends to know everybody,” Hayley said. “Teachers know the students, they know the parents, and that just helps to keep everybody focused on joint goals of educating our children. It’s a blessing in our community to have this option for a family.”

“It’s a great, loving environment and very nurturing, and there’s a great faculty and staff,” Jeff said.

Hilary MacIsaac, a Lee-Scott alumna, and her husband Elliott, the vice president of the Lee-Scott Board of Trustees, have a freshman, a seventh grader and a second grader who attend the school.

“Growing up in Auburn, it was a wonderful opportunity to be in a small class size and be able to enjoy a Christian environment,” Hilary said. “When we moved back to Auburn, it was only fitting for our kids to go here as well.”

“The world is a little crazy right now," Elliott said, "so it’s nice to know that the guidance they’re receiving, the children they’re with and the parents they’re with are all focused on the same thing."