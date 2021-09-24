'Because no dog should go to Heaven without tasting chocolate': Animal hospital stocks up on Hershey's Kisses

All it took was one post for Smiths Station Animal Hospital to go viral.

Four days ago, Smiths Station Animal Hospital manager Jennifer Williams posted about the hospital’s “goodbye kisses” jar reserved for euthanasia appointments.

Before a dog passes, technicians give the furry friend a Hershey’s Kiss “because no dog should go to Heaven without tasting chocolate.”

Right now, that post has 63 thousand likes, 12 thousand comments and 115 thousand shares. The post has also reached over 14 million people across the world.

“We’ve always done something, whether it was a candy bar, or lunch or breakfast,” Williams said. “We just wanted to make a little Facebook post for our clients, and I didn’t think anything about it.”

Hours after Williams made the post, her phone blew up with likes and comments.

“My phone just started going crazy all through the night. I had to turn it on silent,” she said. “We’re just in this little, country town. It’s all over the world, and a little jar of Hershey’s Kisses did that.”