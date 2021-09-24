'Because no dog should go to Heaven without tasting chocolate': Animal hospital stocks up on Hershey's Kisses

All it took was one post for Smiths Station Animal Hospital to go viral.
Four days ago, Smiths Station Animal Hospital manager Jennifer Williams posted about the hospital’s “goodbye kisses” jar reserved for euthanasia appointments.
Before a dog passes, technicians give the furry friend a Hershey’s Kiss “because no dog should go to Heaven without tasting chocolate.”
Right now, that post has 63 thousand likes, 12 thousand comments and 115 thousand shares. The post has also reached over 14 million people across the world.
“We’ve always done something, whether it was a candy bar, or lunch or breakfast,” Williams said. “We just wanted to make a little Facebook post for our clients, and I didn’t think anything about it.”
Hours after Williams made the post, her phone blew up with likes and comments.
“My phone just started going crazy all through the night. I had to turn it on silent,” she said. “We’re just in this little, country town. It’s all over the world, and a little jar of Hershey’s Kisses did that.”
If there’s anything Facebook wants, it’s to keep the jar full. People from Australia and the United Kingdom reached out to the hospital asking to send Hershey’s Kisses.
One of the best things to come out of the post was a sense of community and love for animals, she said. Comments flooded with pictures and stories of people’s lifelong furry friends.
“People from all over the world are sharing stories of their pets and experiences,” Williams said. “Everybody is consoling everybody in the comments. These people don’t know each other; they’re complete strangers.
“There’s so much going on, and a simple post has really touched the hearts of millions of people. It shows you there is one common denominator among all of us on this planet, and it’s that we all love our pets.”