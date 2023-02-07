Bed Bath & Beyond is closing the doors on its Tiger Town location in Opelika. The news came over the weekend as “store closing” and “all sales final” signs were placed on the store’s front doors.

According to WSFA, Bed Bath & Beyond on East Chase Parkway in Montgomery is also closing. A store associate in Montgomery verified the store closing in a phone call with Opelika-Auburn News on Monday afternoon.

Neither the Opelika or Montgomery locations could verify when their closing dates would be.

While the embattled home goods chain updated its list of store closings on Jan. 30 of this year, neither the Opelika nor Montgomery locations were on that list. The only Alabama location listed was in Daphne.

The chain is reported to be closing 180 stores across the country as it faces potential bankruptcy.