Behind the scenes of NASA’s Artemis I launch, three Auburn alumni live out childhood dreams

We are a go for launch, T-minus 60 seconds and counting.

It’s 1:47 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Spectators and NASA employees prepare to watch the historic launch of the Artemis I rocket, which will carry the Orion spacecraft towards the Moon.

The ignition sequence begins and the rocket starts to rumble. 3… 2… 1… Liftoff!

With a roar, exhaust streams out of the bottom leaving a trail of flames and a plume of smoke behind as the rocket lifts into the night sky.

Control rooms go silent as everyone holds their breath and watches the rocket take flight. This is the first test flight in a series of missions that will lead to a long-term human presence on the Moon, which will act as a testing ground to prepare crews to travel to Mars.

At NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, three Auburn University alumni watched from the Huntsville Operations and Support Center as part of the day-of-launch mission support team called Natural Environments and Mission Analysis.

Ashley Hill, a 1990 Auburn graduate, Lauren Griggs, a 2007 Auburn graduate, and Jayme Allgood, a 2009 Auburn graduate, work for Dynamic Concepts LLC and Axient Subsidiary and have helped with the design of the Space Launch System vehicle.

Their roles involved running analysis to see if the rocket is safe to fly and will hold together. The NEMA team, which is made up of personnel from different branches, gathered wind data, developed steering commands and develop trajectory analysis.

They’d faced a few setbacks early on, but Hill said the issues leading up to the launch got worked out pretty quickly.

“The team was really anxious to see it go, but when we walked in, there was a different atmosphere like everybody just felt like we were launching that day,” Griggs said. “Everybody was excited. We knew we had worked through some issues, but as far as our part, the winds were very calm.”

A few minutes before takeoff, after they completed their checks, they turned on NASA TV to watch.

“Our room was very quiet,” Allgood said. “Everyone was just very intent on watching and kind of nervous and also just kind of in shock that it was actually happening.”

They said most people were holding their breath during the first two minutes of the flight, which is rough on the vehicle.

Alumni

Huntsville’s Marshall Space Flight Center Deputy Director Joseph Pelfrey, an Auburn graduate from 2000, said about 10% of the employees at Marshall have a degree of some kind from Auburn.

Griggs, originally from Birmingham, was inspired to pursue engineering after taking physics in high school.

She graduated from Auburn with an aerospace engineering degree, and started working at Dynamic Concepts LLC while studying for her master’s degree. Now, she said she gets to live out her childhood dream of being an “engineer behind the scenes” in mission control.

Allgood, originally from Madison, Ala., grew up near the Huntsville Space and Rocket Center, which sparked her interest in space along with her father who is an aerospace engineer at DCI.

She got her degree from Auburn, her master’s from Purdue University and started working at DCI in 2011.

Hill grew up in Greenville, Ala. He remembers drawing pictures of the Saturn V rocket and developing a passion for math and physics, which led him to Auburn in pursuit of an aerospace engineering degree.

After earning a master’s in engineering from UAH, he started working for DCI in 1998.

“Being able to have a national goal, in fact international with our European partners, the goal to get back to the Moon and eventually Mars, it’s been a joy, very rewarding to see that come about and to see how well the vehicle did on this first flight for Artemis I. It’s a great feeling,” Hill said.

These three alumni have worked on the Space Launch System from the start of the early design concepts. They each said it’s been a childhood dream to be a part of it.

“For those of us that have worked on it for over a decade, I think, that was certainly my feeling, was is this really real? We’ve been waiting for it for so long,” Griggs said.

“Obviously, there’s massive numbers of people that have worked on it, but in some way, it felt like our little baby rocket that we watched grow up and do its thing,” Allgood added. “We were really proud of it.”

Hill said they will continue working on the next stages of the Artemis mission and analyzing the vehicles to get them ready to fly. Allgood and Griggs are getting data ready and are conducting simulations for the next flight. Hill will be working with guidance and navigation control teams on the trajectory of the vehicle.

“I hope that with us doing something cool and being Auburn grads, it maybe inspires other kids now to want to do the same thing and want to get into aerospace engineering or the space program and maybe go to Auburn to start that,” Allgood said.

The Orion spacecraft returned to Earth after traveling 1.3 million miles in 25 days in space and splashed down on Dec. 11 in the Pacific Ocean west of Baja, Calif.

Preparing for future

Auburn University plans to continue preparing students for future careers and building a workforce that can sustain NASA’s Artemis program.

Davide Guzzetti, of Italy, came to the U.S. to earn his PhD from Purdue University. By 2019, he started teaching at Auburn University where he is now an assistant professor of aerospace engineering.

“I hope (Artemis) is a long-term program, and if it is, if we want to build a long-term presents beyond Earth and in space, we need a workforce that is prepared to be able to maintain and design these trajectories,” Guzzetti said.

To help create this workforce, Guzzetti teaches students and helps them conduct research on the topic of trajectory, which is the path that a spacecraft follows when it travels to space.

“I think what’s exciting about Artemis is that you can think of it in this way, we have the International Space Station, which is in an orbit very close to us. So, if you are at Toomers Corner, Space Station will be just across the street from you. The moon, in relative terms, is in Opelika, so it’s a completely different scale,” Guzzetti said.

“Now you’re taking your iPhone, or something that is very precious to you, and throwing the iPhone, not across the street, but to downtown Opelika and your (hitting) a very small target,” he continued. “It’s like a person is downtown Opelika with their hand waiting for the phone and you’re throwing the phone with such precision that that other person is able to receive it.”

Through a project funded by NASA, Guzzetti helped develop an educational set of open modules to teach undergraduate students about the trajectories that are utilized or that will be utilized in the Artemis program.

“Artemis is very exciting because it’s also paving new ways to the Moon,” he said. “There is not a unique road to the Moon.”

Because the Artemis program is exploring new pathways, Guzzetti said there aren’t any ready-to-use formulas to design those trajectories for the spacecraft, so he’s preparing his students to solve these problems.

He and his students are conducting research and developing theories, numeric algorithms and tools to design these new trajectories.

“If the students that were trained at Auburn are able to enter this program, that’s very rewarding,” Guzzetti said. “That’s one of my goals as a professor is to enable this new generation to be part of that.”