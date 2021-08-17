 Skip to main content
'Being consistent is really what it's about': Auburn Bass Fishing duo wins national team of the year
'Being consistent is really what it's about': Auburn Bass Fishing duo wins national team of the year

Auburn Bass Fishing Team

Several members of the Auburn Bass Fishing Team were honored at the the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship, including, from left to right, Sam Hoesley, Tucker Smith, Conner Crosby, James Cobbs, Logan Parks and Sam Hanggi.

 Auburn University

Four Auburn anglers were placed within the top 10 of the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops over the weekend, according to a statement from Auburn University.

The teams of Conner Crosby and James Cobbs as well as Sam Hanggi and Sam Hoesley finished among the top six teams in a fishing competition at the St. Lawrence River in Waddington, N.Y., against 120 college teams from across the nation.

“I still can’t believe it, honestly,” said Crosby, a fifth-year senior majoring in fisheries, aquaculture and aquatic sciences, in a release from the university. “We just went up there just trying to have fun, and it was our main goal just to make it to that tournament. … Something just felt right, and everything just seemed to fall in place. Every decision we made was the right decision.”

Crosby and Cobbs won third place in the competition with a total haul of 59 pound and eight ounces, while Hanggi and Hoesley placed sixth with a total haul of 57 pounds and 11 ounces.

After placing third in the competition, the team of Crosby and Cobbs have qualified for the College Classic Bracket in October, which will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. They’ll join two other members from the Auburn Bass Fishing Team there, Logan Parks and Tucker Smith, who qualified for the competition after they won the title of Carhartt Bassmaster College Series 2021 Team of the Year.

“It’s pretty cool to say you’re the No. 1-ranked boat in the entire country,” said Parks, a double major in supply chain management and information systems management, who plans to become a professional angler after graduation. “It’s a pretty big honor to be able to hold that trophy up. Being consistent is really what it’s about.”

The Auburn Bass Fishing Team were able to send 10 two-man fishing teams to the national championship from Aug. 12-14, which six of them having finished in the top 60 and seven having finished in the top 70 of the final standings, according to the release from Auburn.

