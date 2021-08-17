'Being consistent is really what it's about': Auburn Bass Fishing duo wins national team of the year

Four Auburn anglers were placed within the top 10 of the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops over the weekend, according to a statement from Auburn University.

The teams of Conner Crosby and James Cobbs as well as Sam Hanggi and Sam Hoesley finished among the top six teams in a fishing competition at the St. Lawrence River in Waddington, N.Y., against 120 college teams from across the nation.

“I still can’t believe it, honestly,” said Crosby, a fifth-year senior majoring in fisheries, aquaculture and aquatic sciences, in a release from the university. “We just went up there just trying to have fun, and it was our main goal just to make it to that tournament. … Something just felt right, and everything just seemed to fall in place. Every decision we made was the right decision.”

Crosby and Cobbs won third place in the competition with a total haul of 59 pound and eight ounces, while Hanggi and Hoesley placed sixth with a total haul of 57 pounds and 11 ounces.