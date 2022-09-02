Between football and the holiday, brace yourself for heavy traffic this weekend

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reminds drivers and boaters to follow safety precautions over the holiday weekend.

Saturday kicks off the Auburn University football season, and on Monday most businesses and city facilities will be observing Labor Day.

“Although Labor Day signals the unofficial end to summer, and everyone is easing back into a regular routine, the South has kicked off football season into high gear with high school games every Thursday and Friday night, and university/college games each Saturday,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said in a release. “Even if you aren’t a football fan, heavier-than-usual game day traffic is likely to affect you.”

Taylor reminds citizens who plan to go out and consume alcoholic beverages to establish a designated driver or reserve a ride-share service

On game day and Labor Day, ALEA said, drivers should extra expect traffic congestion and should remain patient while on the road.

“Let’s all do our part to make this a safe Labor Day weekend – and a winning football season for everyone,” Taylor said in the release.

ALEA reminds citizens of highway safety tips:

Stay alert around large vehicles and semi-trucks and give them extra space.

Adjust travel plans by leaving earlier to accommodate for busier roadways and heavy traffic.

Prepare your vehicle by checking tires, brakes, exterior lights, battery, air filters, wipers and fluid levels.

Keep an emergency kit inside your vehicle.

Buckle up and make sure all passengers are too.

Don’t follow other vehicles too closely, a leading contributing factor behind car crashes.

And here are some boating safety tips:

Avoid drinking alcoholic beverages while boating.

Avoid boating at night unless familiar with the body of water. Reduce speed and make sure navigation lights are working properly.

Children younger than 8 years old are required to always wear a PFD or lifejacket.

Do not pass moving boats, idle boats or people in the water too closely.

Holidays are not the time for new boaters to learn to operate their boat. Operator inexperience is one of the leading contributing factors to boating crashes in Alabama, according to ALEA.