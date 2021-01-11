Beulah quarry fight heats up county meeting

Lee County commissioners assured citizens opposed to a new quarry near Beulah that they are on their side, but that didn’t keep tempers from flaring.

The commissioners instructed county officials to get a formal legal assessment of if and how they could upend the granite quarry proposed by CreekWood Resources on U.S. 29 North near Beans Mill, a few miles west of Beulah in an unincorporated part of Lee County. The company has requested air and water emission permits from state regulators, who thus far have not acted.

A handful of citizens lobbied the commission for its help in fighting the quarry bid. All but one aimed their ire at CreekWood, with the remainder opting to chide the company, as well as Ward 4 Commissioner Robert Ham for not doing enough.

“I don’t intend to leave Lee County … and I’m preparing to spend the next two or three decades or whatever it takes to fight this quarry,” said Wesley Downs, who lives near the proposed quarry site. They are not welcome in the Shady Grove and Beulah community, and we will be very happy to file lawsuits and bankrupt them.”

Danielle Ritch, Tara Brumfield and Lynn Abernathy – who have led the public campaign against CreekWood’s plans for the last several months – all took turns at the podium.