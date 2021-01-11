Beulah quarry fight heats up county meeting

Lee County commissioners assured citizens opposed to a new quarry near Beulah that they are on their side, but that didn’t keep tempers from flaring.
The commissioners instructed county officials to get a formal legal assessment of if and how they could upend the granite quarry proposed by CreekWood Resources on U.S. 29 North near Beans Mill, a few miles west of Beulah in an unincorporated part of Lee County. The company has requested air and water emission permits from state regulators, who thus far have not acted.
A handful of citizens lobbied the commission for its help in fighting the quarry bid. All but one aimed their ire at CreekWood, with the remainder opting to chide the company, as well as Ward 4 Commissioner Robert Ham for not doing enough.
“I don’t intend to leave Lee County … and I’m preparing to spend the next two or three decades or whatever it takes to fight this quarry,” said Wesley Downs, who lives near the proposed quarry site. They are not welcome in the Shady Grove and Beulah community, and we will be very happy to file lawsuits and bankrupt them.”
Danielle Ritch, Tara Brumfield and Lynn Abernathy – who have led the public campaign against CreekWood’s plans for the last several months – all took turns at the podium.
“We’re fighting hard, but we’re here to ask you for help. Would you get out state legislators to help?” asked Ritch, referring to a state rule which requires a county’s legislative delegation to be asked by a local body to get involved.
“We realize hiring a lawyer would be expensive,” Fitch said.
Abernathy claimed that CreekWood’s managing partner, Jeff Majors, misled nearby homeowners. She said he told them the quarry would only run 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday; however, she said the permits he’s requesting would allow him to run the place 24 hours a day, seven days a week if he desired to do so.
Brumfield v. Ham
Brumfield secured initial support from the Lee County Commission in September 2020 in the fight against the CreekWood bid. He reminded the commissioners of that Monday night, then called out Ham and questioned why he has been talking to Majors. She inferred that Ham’s sympathies may not be in the right place.
“I have no idea what he has been doing in the background. I only know what I’ve seen,” Brumfield said.
Ham declined – at first – to respond to the insinuations, but then he got into a brief, but tense exchange with Brumfield. He acknowledged that he has spoken with Majors and tried to get him in direct contact with homeowners who would be affected. He also noted that he and Brumfield each have donated $1,000 to the community fight against the quarry.
“Young lady, you’re a hard person to help,” snapped Ham, just before commission chairman Judge Bill English warned them both to stop arguing.
Ham later pointed out that the quarry site is unincorporated and unzoned. He reminded everyone at the meeting that he participated in the development of a zoning plan for Lee County that was ultimately rejected by citizens.
Commission support
Ham and the rest of the commissioners told English and County Administrator Roger Rendleman to get firm legal guidance on how (or even if) they may be able to challenge the CreekWood bid. A report on that is expected at the commission's Jan. 25 meeting.
Ward 1’s Doug Cannon and Ward 2’s Sarah Brown pledged their public support, but allowed that they should find out if they have a legal leg to stand on before they spend any money on lawyers.
Ward 5’s Richard La Grand Sr. restated his staunch support for the fight against the quarry.
“I’m 210 percent against this and I think we need to fight it all the way,” he said.