The Lee County Master Gardeners of Alabama will host its ninth biennial Spring Stroll Garden Tour on Saturday in the Auburn-Opelika area.

The tour will feature four private gardens in Auburn and four in Opelika from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Susan Parker, one of the coordinators of the garden tour, said this will be a great opportunity for people to view beautiful local gardens and get landscaping ideas for their own yard.

“I hope that people get a sense of what can be done with any sort of landscape,” Parker said. “People on the tour have actually encountered a lot of things that’s not the perfect landscape or the perfect soil or perfect conditions for growing and they’ve overcome it.”

Auburn resident Chris Huff’s home is one of the locations on the tour. He’s transformed his front and back yard into one large garden, which incorporates a variety of plants from flowers to apple and pear trees to blueberry and blackberry bushes.

He’s constructed a gravel path throughout the garden which includes a greenhouse, sitting areas and a pool.

“There’s nothing in the yard that I have not built. The only thing I didn’t build was the pool,” Huff said. “There’s not a tree in the yard that I didn’t plant other than the pine trees.”

Huff has lived in Auburn for about 25 years. Gardening became his passion and hobby after he and his wife purchased their home, and their yard has been a continuous project.

Parker, who’s been a member of LCMG since 2014, as well as Huff, who is not a member, said gardening is a great opportunity to enjoy nature and watch things grow.

“What I enjoy about gardening is it provides a connection with memories of growing up,” Parker said. “My parents always had a garden and my grandparents did, and so it feels like there’s some continuity. When I’m outside working in my garden, I feel more connected to them.”

Huff said he also feels connected to his family when he’s out in his garden because several of the plants were from his grandparents’ and even his great grandparents’ gardens.

Several years ago, Huff got connected to the LCMG through one of his clients. Huff works as a hairstylist operating out of his own studio at his home. In 2016, the client asked if he’d like his garden to be featured in the biennial garden tour. He agreed, and his garden, Peaceful Solitude, has been featured in the tour several times.

At the Saturday event, booklets will be available for those who attend, which will include a QR code with directions to each of the homes. There will also be QR codes to scan in each of the gardens that will reveal more information about certain plants.

Volunteers will be stationed at each venue to guide and assist those walking through.

“A large part of the mission of Master Gardeners is education,” said Donna Sollie, a LCMG member and one of the tour guides. “So, we really want to educate the public and just kind of spread and share the love of gardening, of nature, plants and being outdoors.”

Tickets can be purchased on the LCMG website leemg.org. Tickets purchased in advance are $30 and tickets purchased the day of the tour are $35. After purchasing a ticket online, you’ll receive an email with directions to the eight gardens on the tour and further instructions.

The proceeds will go to support the nonprofit organization and the three demonstration gardens it maintains: The Garden at Keisel Park, Grandma’s Garden in Pioneer Park in Loachapoka and the Caroline Dean Wildflower trail in Opelika.

LCMG also gives a scholarship each year to an Auburn horticultural student, gives grants to horticultural organizations and provides educational outreach at local farmer’s markets. The organization has helped with numerous roadside landscaping projects, invasive plant projects, projects to teach kids about planting and harvesting vegetables and more.