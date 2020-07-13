Police lights

A Georgia woman is dead after her vehicle collided with another near Smiths Station on Monday morning.

Chloe Diana Couvrette, 27, of Marietta, was killed when the 2014 Jeep Wrangler she was driving struck a 2016 Kenworth truck.

The wreck occurred approximately five miles north of Smiths Station on Lee Road 249 at Lee Road 379, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

The crash occurred at 10:45 a.m. Couvrette was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

No other details were immediately available Monday.

