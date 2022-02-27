 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bike race to shut down Opelika streets starting early Sunday morning
top story

Bike race to shut down Opelika streets starting early Sunday morning

Opelika's South Eighth Street is home to restaurants like Dough Pizzeria, Zazu Gastropub and The Breezeway.

Streets in downtown Opelika will be closed Sunday during a bike race that starts at 7 a.m.

On Sunday in downtown Opelika, the Auburn University club cycling team, the Auburn Flyers, is hosting its annual Auburn Flyers Cycling Weekend.

The race will run in a loop along North Railroad Avenue and First Avenue between 10th Street and Seventh Street.

North Railroad Avenue is near the railroad tracks downtown and runs in front of Red Clay Brewing and Whistle Stop Bottle and Brew, among other businesses. It’s on the opposite side of the railroad tracks from Irish Bred Pub, Rock N’ Roll Pinball and Niffer’s Opelika.

The race route will run one block in the other direction, running in front of CyberZone and Resting Pulse Brewing.

The involved roads will be closed Sunday starting at 7 a.m. and will reopen following the conclusion of the day’s race at around 2 p.m.

