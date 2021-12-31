Bill English looks back on 2021 with the Lee Co Commission: 'We kept everybody as safe as we could'

Judge Bill English, chair of the Lee County Commission, sat down to discuss the commission's work this year and what's up next in 2022.
Editor’s Note: Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
What are you most proud of from working with the Lee County Commission this year?
I would say keeping clean audits and handling the functions that we’re required by law to handle, and that's a distinction a lot of people don't appreciate. We are required to equip the sheriff and maintain law enforcement. We're required by law to take care of county roads. However, recreation is not something the county commission is obligated to, and frankly, solid waste is not something we're obligated but commission chose to do that and we're going to keep doing it. I don't think anybody up there is thinking, “Oh, let's raise taxes,” and yet we certainly could find ways to spend more money if we had more money, right, but I'm proud that this commission will give within its means. We stay within the budget and don't get in debt.
We proudly kept our folks and our customers as safe as we could from the coronavirus, you know. We've had some very stringent COVID policies here for a while, and I know personally we had some unhappy citizens and yet we tried to find and think we found a good balance between your freedom and keeping everybody else safe. We had some less than happy customers during the year partly because of the virus, but we've kept everybody safe as we could.
How do you feel about how the county redistricting went?
I was very pleased to get the districts as close in population as we did, and very appreciative that the commissioners understood the changes, accepted the changes and adopted the plan. The fact that we didn't have to is a result of doing it that type 10 years ago. Technically, we could have gotten away without redistricting this time, but that will guarantee that 10 years from now, we'd have had to make a bigger change. By getting it this tight 10 years ago, this time we're within limits. However, by going ahead and doing it, what we've hopefully done is mature to 10 years down the road. We might not be out of bounds yet. That "one man, one vote" principle is pretty important. If you vote in District 1, District 2, then our vote will remain the same. When I first came to work here, we had one district with over 30,000 people and one district with less than 10,000.
What’s one of the County Commission’s biggest focuses next year?
One thing that has taken a good part of this past year is our solid waste issue, and that’s still a work in progress. Lee County has not provided carts to county residential addresses, but we are hoping that the cart service is going to start March 1. Our solid waste system has literally run over us like a truck. If you look at what we built in the late 1980s and early 1990s and the number of people it served versus the number it serves today, 30-40% of the volume of trash we handle comes from people who don't pay the county garbage fee, and we just can't sustain that level of unauthorized use.