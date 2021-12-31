Bill English looks back on 2021 with the Lee Co Commission: 'We kept everybody as safe as we could'

How do you feel about how the county redistricting went?

I was very pleased to get the districts as close in population as we did, and very appreciative that the commissioners understood the changes, accepted the changes and adopted the plan. The fact that we didn't have to is a result of doing it that type 10 years ago. Technically, we could have gotten away without redistricting this time, but that will guarantee that 10 years from now, we'd have had to make a bigger change. By getting it this tight 10 years ago, this time we're within limits. However, by going ahead and doing it, what we've hopefully done is mature to 10 years down the road. We might not be out of bounds yet. That "one man, one vote" principle is pretty important. If you vote in District 1, District 2, then our vote will remain the same. When I first came to work here, we had one district with over 30,000 people and one district with less than 10,000.

What’s one of the County Commission’s biggest focuses next year?

One thing that has taken a good part of this past year is our solid waste issue, and that’s still a work in progress. Lee County has not provided carts to county residential addresses, but we are hoping that the cart service is going to start March 1. Our solid waste system has literally run over us like a truck. If you look at what we built in the late 1980s and early 1990s and the number of people it served versus the number it serves today, 30-40% of the volume of trash we handle comes from people who don't pay the county garbage fee, and we just can't sustain that level of unauthorized use.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.