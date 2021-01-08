Birmingham firm buys Auburn builder

Auburn builder Dilworth Homes announced Friday that it has been acquired by Birmingham-based Harris Doyle Homes.

“We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to partner with Harris Doyle and join Clayton Properties Group,” said Michael Dilworth, who founded his company in 1999. “Joining forces with Harris Doyle just makes sense as we are all working toward common goals: to provide a first-class homebuilding experience for our customers and to provide extraordinary resources and opportunities for our team members to grow and develop, both of which will be enhanced through this partnership.”

Harris Doyle, a Berkshire Hathaway company and subsidiary of Clayton Properties Group, wanted to expand its footprint in Lee County.

“We are proud to welcome Dilworth to the Harris Doyle family,” said Brooks Harris, one of the founders of the company. “I know it’s going to be a great fit. From early conversations, it was clear that both companies share very similar core values, cultural alignment and thrive off a team mindset to provide high-level service to our customers.”