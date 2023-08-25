Through a partnership with telaGen, a birth tissue recovery organization, East Alabama Health has been able to offer mothers giving birth by C-section at East Alabama Medical Center the opportunity to donate their birth tissue (the placenta) to help wound care patients heal.

The EAH release said telaGen provides support and education for donor mothers and handles screening, storage and distribution of the tissue. The company is based in Tallahassee, Florida. and is active in more than 50 hospitals across the country.

A single donation can help up to 50 patients undergoing wound care treatment, which is a procedure that helps various kinds of wounds heal including burns, ulcers, gum disease, spinal therapy and a wide range of surgical procedures.

It can be injected into knees, wrapped around tendons and can help with hair transplant regrowth.

“Essentially what you’re doing is you’re putting those regenerative proteins anywhere on the body and it’s going to regenerate healthy functional tissue,” said David Hill, CEO of telaGen and Synergy Biologics.

Hill said the first time doctors used amniotic tissue on burns was around 1914. By the mid-1980s, he said doctors discovered they could terminally sterilize the tissue safely where nothing would infect the donor recipient during the transplant.

“Donating birth tissue through telaGen prevents the waste of crucial tissue and allows for the creation of amniotic tissue skin grafts by Synergy Biologics,” said the EAH release. “These grafts are used during wound treatment procedures to promote healing by improving wound closure and reducing scar formation.”

Hill said amniotic tissue is in high demand and is highly sought after for wound healing because of its regenerative properties.

He said the birth tissue regenerates healthy functional tissue just like it does with the fetus in the womb.

“The number of births every year in the U.S. is about 3.6 million. Approximately 100,000 placentas are donated each year. That’s only 2.7% of moms out there that are donating, so we need to obviously increase that,” Hill said.

These donations can make roughly 4 million grafts per year, but there are about 8.2 million patients with non-healing wounds in need regenerative tissue.

Hill said telaGen’s goal is to provide a low-cost alternative for patients that wouldn’t normally have access to regenerative tissue.

On Thursday, EAH held a “Gift of Healing Celebration Ceremony” at EAMC to celebrate the life-changing impact these donations have had in the community since 2017 when telaGen and EAH began the partnership.

Over the past six years, more than 1,100 donations have been made by mothers at EAMC.

“We talk about a full circle of a mom’s donation of the birth tissue (that) goes all the way back around into the community to help heal a non-healing wound,” Hill said.

EAH recognized one donor mother, Stacy Zehner, who received amniotic tissue when she was born then donated her own tissue when she recently gave birth to her daughter Paisley.

Zehner has a skin condition called epidermolysis bullosa simplex and was born without skin on her legs below her knee. The physicians used amnion from her mother and put it on her legs.

In March, Zehner gave birth to her daughter and was asked to make a tissue donation. Knowing how it could impact someone else’s life, she decided to through with it.

“I wanted to be able to help people, especially if their kid is born with no skin or anything like that. It’s very rare, but it does happen,” Zehner said.

Heather Bayles, EAH manager of the Wound Treatment Center, said the center is blessed to have a partnership with telaGen and Synergy Biologics.

“We have a product that can help these patients be able to get back out into the community…” Bayles said. “Watching these patients who can heal and can now go out and do the things that they’ve not been able to do is huge.”

Bayles said they are currently working on two patients and they are undergoing a 10 week wound care treatment.

“The goal is to heal these wounds quicker, faster (and) ease their pain,” she said. “Just to know that we are providing high quality, compassionate health care to our patients means a lot.”

Hill said he’s grateful for the partnership with EAH and said he’s proud of what EAH has done.