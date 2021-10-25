 Skip to main content
Bitty & Beau's Coffee is coming to downtown Auburn this spring
Bitty & Beau's Coffee is coming to downtown Auburn this spring

Bitty & Beau's Coffee

Bitty & Beau's Coffee, named after the founders' two youngest children, both of whom were born with Down Syndrome, will be coming to Auburn in spring of 2022.

 Submitted photo

Bitty and Beau’s Coffee, a national chain of coffee shops inspired by and named for the founders' two children, plans to open in Auburn in the spring of 2022.

Bitty and Beau, two of Amy and Ben Wright's four children, were born with Down Syndrome, and today their namesake stores have a mission of employing people with disabilities. 

“Eighty percent of people with disabilities don’t have jobs," Amy Wright said in a press release, "and we’re out to change that. Not just by providing employment opportunities for people with disabilities, but by showing our guests what’s possible."

Auburn's Bitty and Beau's will be the first occupant in the AuburnBank Center at Gay Street and E. Magnolia Ave., and will be on the first floor of the four-story building.

It will be the company’s first shop in Alabama. The original store opened in Wilmington, N.C., in 2016, and Bitty & Beau’s now has stores in two Georgia cities, Athens and Savannah, as well as in North Carolina, Florida, Michigan, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

The 23 Bitty and Beau’s Coffee shops across the country employ hundreds of people with disabilities, according to a release. Wright said Bitty and Beau's is "more than just a cup of coffee.” 

Lolly Steiner, director of community relations and marketing for AuburnBank, said Bitty & Beau's Coffee will be the perfect fit as the first tenant in the AuburnBank Center, as well as a perfect fit for the community.

"We look forward to the many relationships Bitty & Beau's Coffee will build with their presence here," Steiner wrote in an email, "and we feel like landing this coffee shop in Auburn is a win for all." 

