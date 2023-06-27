Mya Bryant has been on the fast track toward achieving her dream ever since she was a teenager.

She gained her license to become a natural hair stylist when she was 16 years old. She earned a master’s degree in cosmetology in 2022 and opened the Crowned Hair and Beauty store in Opelika at the age 20.

“Opening a business has been a lot more stressful than I thought, but it’s had a good outcome,” Bryant said. “My mother plays a big big role in making sure I’m on top of my schedule and being there for me whenever I need her.”

Bryant is among the growing number of Black business owners that have emerged in the Auburn-Opelika area. The rise in Black businesses follows a trend seen around the country.

In the 2021 annual business survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, there were an estimated 140,918 Black-owned businesses with employees in the U.S. along with an additional 3 million Black-owned businesses without employees. The total estimates indicate that there were at least 3.12 million Black-owned businesses as of 2020 and they generated $206 billion in annual revenue.

However, the Brookings Institute found that while Black people comprise 14.2% of the U.S. population, they own just 2.3% of all business firms. Those 140,918 Black-owned businesses are just a fraction of the estimated 5.8 million employer businesses found in the U.S. in 2020.

Ali Rauch was elected CEO and president of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce in 2020. She believes the problem starts with a lack of business education and capital, something her organization has attempted to remedy since she took over.

“It all came down to not necessarily knowing or understanding how to start your business in a legitimate fashion. That led to not having paperwork in place to not having your financing documentation in place,” Rauch said. “So you might be a legitimate business and doing great things, but maybe they don’t have all of their ducks in a row and they don’t have the financing in place to be able to secure a loan.”

According to a study done by Intuit Quickbooks in late 2022, “57% of Black respondents indicate that they were denied a bank loan at least once when they started their businesses—compared to 37% of non-Black business owners.”

Rauch and her team created the Minority Business Council in an effort to bridge that gap and make the Chamber of Commerce more reflective of the diverse business owners in the Opelika area.

Partnering with minority business owners from across the area, Rauch said the Minority Business Council performs vital tasks for the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. That includes advising on what programs are needed to bridge that gap, such as networking opportunities, and providing insight on venue planning so that all members feel welcome and comfortable.

“I think that it’s a very special thing that you don’t see reflected, you don’t see reflected everywhere. That’s a very thoughtful initiative,” said Joshua Dairen, the new co-owner of The Coffee Shop. “You could just tell by the drive that Ali has that she’s really focused on making sure that everybody feels welcome.”

With the Minority Business Council taking the lead, a minority business scholarship program was launched. The programs offers people a chance to sponsor any minority-owned businesses in the area at $299 per business, with the goal being to help these owners afford the membership fee to join the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. Then those new businesses will be able to access the benefits that the Chamber of Commerce offer.

One of the recipients of that scholarship was Valarie Canady, the owner of Grandma Val’s Lemonade and winner of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce’s Emerging Business of the Year award.

In addition to the council and scholarship, the Opelika Chamber of Commerce website divides the businesses of the area into several categories including Black-owned businesses and minority-owned businesses.

“Creating councils like that, it’s important for not only just Black representation but also minority representation and young representation,” Dairen said. “It puts a spotlight on those on those businesses that may not get as much recognition.”

After graduating from Auburn High as a state champion in basketball, Eric McDade earned a degree in communication and went into car sales. While he liked the role of salesman, the hours were too long and he made the transition to working for a State Farm agent in Auburn.

After a few years in the business, he got the chance to open his own agency right off of Opelika Road. He faced several challenges and did not feel like there was a place for him to ask questions and receive guidance.

“I didn’t have any ‘mentors’ that could put me in front of those people that could help me with things like, whether it’d be bank loans or grants or even just little stuff about how to decorate my office or how to talk to customers about certain things,” McDade said.

The 2022 Women and Minority Business Owner Spotlight from Bank of America showed that 38% of Black business owners said they did not have a relationship with a lender, 39% did not feel adequately informed on how to apply for capital and 21% did not know where to apply for capital at all.

When Ali Rauch and her team put together the Minority Business Council in 2021, McDade jumped at the opportunity to join and began one of the council’s founding members. In the short time since its creation, McDade has already seen the progress and the impact made by the council.

“I feel like the minority business councils created a lot of networking opportunities out there that I don’t think were there in 2019 when I started. So I hope that’s something that has come out of us creating this,” McDade said.

Now in his fourth year with his own agency, McDade remains involved with the Minority Business Council in an advisory role, attending the weekly meetings and offering any tips and advice to the young business owners that are in the same position he was. But he also sees the role he can play at State Farm and within the council, as an example for people to follow.

“I didn’t recall seeing a lot of Black business owners when I was growing up. So for me, I didn’t really know how possible that was,” McDade said. “There were not a lot of faces that look like me. I think it is important that I kind of carry the torch and be visible for the next generation, for people to be able to see me.”

There are still challenges that McDade faces today, and these challenges are ones he knows other Black business owners face, which is part of the reason he got involved with the Minority Business Council.

“I feel like as a black business owner, sometimes people look at us a little bit different, it’s harder for us to even gain the trust of customers or even find challenges with finding employees and things of that nature,” McDade said.

In that same study from Intuit Quickbooks, 48% of Black business owners said they experienced racism from a customer in the past year. Additionally, 86% of Black business owners in the survey said they were “judged more critically than non-Black Businesses” and 82% said they behave differently during interactions with customers and vendors in order to avoid racial stereotypes.

As the Opelika Chamber of Commerce looks toward the future, Rauch says the team is excited about the plans in place, including a five-year capital campaign that will allow the group to tackle bigger issues and moving into the old Opelika Public Library building to hose a 12-week summer business course.

As for the Minority Business Council, co-chair Nicholas Armistead of Armistead and Associates believes that the future is bright and wants to build off of the success in the early stages.

“I would love for the Minority Business Council to really just be the hub and the resource for whatever a minority business may need,” Armistead said. “If someone needed guidance, no matter what area it may be, that the Minority Business Council will have the resources or could point you to the resources, to whatever you may need. So pretty much eliminate all barriers to success.”

Armistead has been with the Minority Business Council in the co-chair role since its creation, and worked with Rauch to get the program off the ground.

More information about the Opelika Chamber of Commerce and how to get involved can be found on their website, including the Minority Business Council.

Joshua and Keema’s The Coffee Shop is located at 122 S 8th St. They are open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Eric McDade’s office can be found at 907 Second Ave with hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Crowned Hair and Beauty is open at 107 S. 9th St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

-News intern Ansley Franco contributed to this report during her internship with the Opelika-Auburn News.