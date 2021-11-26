Black Friday business booms in downtown Auburn shops, but is slow and steady in retail stores

On Black Friday, business was booming in downtown Auburn near Toomer's Corner, while employees at big-box retail stores in the Opelika-Auburn area described business as slow and steady but definitely below pre-pandemic standards.
In downtown Auburn, the sidewalks were crowded with shoppers, shops were full of customers, the roads were packed with cars and empty parking spots were scarce.
Shelby Cohan, the general manager of Charming Oaks boutique, called Black Friday in her store “phenomenal.”
“We had about 75 people in line at 8 a.m.,” Cohan said. “This morning I almost got choked up because I just felt so grateful that that many people were supporting us.”
Cohan said a lot of customers were shopping for something to wear for the Iron Bowl game.
Compared to last year, this Black Friday was a lot busier for the boutique, Cohan said, and estimated the number of shoppers at previous Black Fridays before COVID-19 when Auburn was hosting the Iron Bowl.
“We’ve been able to keep the floor stocked and it’s been fun,” Cohan said.
Neil Ulrich, 62, a season ticket holder from South Carolina and father of a past Auburn graduate said he was downtown looking for AU-themed items and his wife was hunting for Christmas presents.
“We love Auburn football and we’re hoping for another miracle,” Ulrich said. “I was here for the Kick Six game, which was tremendous.”
Jennifer Hightower traveled from Mobile for Saturday's game and said she and her family have made a habit of attending the Iron Bowl game and shopping beforehand on Black Friday.
“It’s a tradition,” she said. “We’re a part of a huge tailgate group and we’re in campers over in the hayfield.”
Store managers and shoppers say that this Black Friday has been slow and calm with smaller crowds.
Big-box stores
Stores like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Academy Sports + Outdoors had full shelves and plenty of merchandise available Friday for holiday shoppers.
“It’s been a little slower than normal, but I feel like a lot of people are shopping online,” said Matt Brown, manager of the Academy store off Bent Creek Road in Auburn.
He said Academy opened at 5 a.m. on Friday morning and had a small line outside before the doors opened, and that he was seeing about the same number of customers as last year.
“A lot of customers realize they can do more online shopping, which is good for them,” he said. “If we say we’re out of stock or something, they’ll pull out their phones and get the item online then and there.”
Brown said the store hasn't had the supply chain delays that other stores have experienced.
“Luckily, we’ve been blessed with getting most of our stuff in early,” he said. “We’ve been all right.”
At Tiger Town, Opelika native Jessica Henderson, 35, made up for missing Black Friday last year and started at 4:30 a.m. with her mother and sister.
“It’s a bunch of fun,” she said outside Target. “We may not walk away with what we need, but we’re making a lot of memories in the process and that’s what’s important.”
She said her mother told her it felt like Black Friday again.
“I enjoyed actually getting started on Black Friday instead of on Thanksgiving,” Henderson said. “I think that’s kind of why I haven’t gone out in the past because I don’t really agree with stores being open on Thanksgiving.”
Micki Knox said that on past Black Fridays she's gone shopping alone, but this year she took along her daughters to search for Christmas presents and deals.
“We just said it doesn’t seem the same,” Knox said outside Kohl's in Tiger Town. “I feel like the sales have been going on for so long that today’s not as important.”
Knox said she doesn’t think the smaller crowds are because of the pandemic. “I think more people would have on masks if that was the case,” she said.
Ruben Garza, the general manager of Best Buy in Tiger Town, said the store has seen fewer customers coming in the store this Black Friday compared to before the pandemic, but that it's been a steady flow.
“Customers have been shopping a little bit more online, which was our plan,” Garza said. “We also started our Black Friday deals about a month and a half ago.”
Garza said that starting these sales earlier allows Best Buy associates to take care of each customer a little bit more.
“They have more time to spend to help them get what they need instead of only spending a minute or two with them. I think it’s a lot better for the store,” Garza said.
Jacob Sanders, 42, came from Birmingham for the Iron Bowl game and was shopping at Best Buy on Friday morning.
“So far, it’s not nearly as crowded or as much of a headache,” Sanders said. “I’m sure online shopping and COVID has had a lot to do with that.”