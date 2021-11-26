Black Friday business booms in downtown Auburn shops, but is slow and steady in retail stores

Brown said the store hasn't had the supply chain delays that other stores have experienced.

“Luckily, we’ve been blessed with getting most of our stuff in early,” he said. “We’ve been all right.”

At Tiger Town, Opelika native Jessica Henderson, 35, made up for missing Black Friday last year and started at 4:30 a.m. with her mother and sister.

“It’s a bunch of fun,” she said outside Target. “We may not walk away with what we need, but we’re making a lot of memories in the process and that’s what’s important.”

She said her mother told her it felt like Black Friday again.

“I enjoyed actually getting started on Black Friday instead of on Thanksgiving,” Henderson said. “I think that’s kind of why I haven’t gone out in the past because I don’t really agree with stores being open on Thanksgiving.”

Micki Knox said that on past Black Fridays she's gone shopping alone, but this year she took along her daughters to search for Christmas presents and deals.

“We just said it doesn’t seem the same,” Knox said outside Kohl's in Tiger Town. “I feel like the sales have been going on for so long that today’s not as important.”